Short Kings: Baldur’s Gate 3 player highlights the struggles of romancing as a Gnome

There’s plenty to do in the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, including finding love on your travels with a companion you meet along the way.

Larian Studios delved very, very deep into romance in Baldur’s Gate 3, which includes the infamous option of being able to make love to a bear.

While the bear, aka Halsin, has a specially crafted romance scene for his particular physique, the same cannot be said for the shorter races in Baldur’s Gate 3—despite receiving attention during the game’s first patch.

The scenes for short races are now far less clunky but, as pointed out by a player on Reddit, there are still some major questions to be answered when you peer through the gaps and look at the physics of what you’re seeing on screen.

The player’s Sept. 11 post was accompanied by an image of their Gnome character romancing Lae’zel, looking up at their beloved before somehow finding themselves on a level playing field as the pair shared a kiss.

With no suggestion that Lae’zel has taken a knee for the kiss, it’s fair to assume that she has instead picked up her lover—which was brilliantly displayed by a drawing from the OP in Microsoft Paint.

Other players soon flocked to share their Short King stories, including one player who likened their halfling Bard romancing Karlach to climbing Mount Everest.

Another suggestion was to automatically add a “make-out stool” to the starting inventory for Gnomes, while others shared their stories of the mechanics in specific romance scenes—including the Emperor using telekinesis to raise them to head height.

Thankfully, the first patch in Baldur’s Gate 3 fixed the most significant problems for short-race romance in the game, leaving just the amusing aspects remaining.

