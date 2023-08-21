‘Hug me, brother’: Baldur’s Gate 3 players are pleading for this character interaction

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can do everything from fighting, flirting, and rolling in the hay, but players want the addition of simple interactions as well, like being able to hug a companion when they’re down or hold their hand to show support.

One of the best things about BG3 is each companion you can recruit has an extensive backstory and companion quests. Unfortunately, not all of the companions had wonderful upbringings or lives, so when we learn about them during their companion quests, we often witness some heartbreaking scenes or tales.

In these moments, all players want to be able to do is hug that character and have a dialogue option that lets them know they’re going to be okay. Right now, we don’t have that.

A prime example of where this would do wonders is in a scene from the Nightsong quest. I don’t want to spoil what happens, but Nightsong goes through something horrendous, and we as players can’t do anything to show our support for the companion. Even worse, our reaction to what happens is basically akin to patting someone on the back, going, “There, there.”

This response doesn’t feel right, considering we’re so invested in helping our companions find happiness. Players say BG3 needs an update with improved dialogue features and the ability to hug or reassure our companions because this would create a truly immersive experience that players would be invested in—more than we already are.

It may not be something Larian could add right away. Still, if it were a feature tied to high favorability or passing ability checks, it would improve BG3’s storyline and our experience.

The BG3 devs have yet to comment one way or the other though.

