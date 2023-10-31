Best fan-made Baldur’s Gate 3 Halloween costumes

It didn’t take long for fans to start dressing up like Baldur’s Gate 3 characters. Even before the Halloween season, people were cosplaying in their favorite fan-made costumes, but with the holiday upon us, it’s time to show off a few of the best.

There are countless characters in BG3 to interact with or dress as, and while companions are among the most heavily talked about, there are a few villains and side characters that made our list too.

People have already done countless iterations of the game’s top two romance options, Shadowheart and Astarion, so we tried to make sure we shared a variety of characters instead of multiple iterations of the same popular few. Here are some of the very best fan-made Baldur’s Gate 3 costumes we could find online.

Orin the Red

https://x.com/phaseknight_/status/1716504565426586049

I know this doesn’t include Orin’s full outfit, but this might be some of the best character face painting I’ve ever seen. To make it that much better, you can tell how much attention to detail the cosplayer puts into her makeup when comparing her face to the image of Orin on her t-shirt.

Shadowheart

This is the most elegantly crafted Shadowheart costume around, and it was shared on social media shortly after the game’s original launch. While some attempts at Shadowheart BG3 cosplays focus on her initial armor or casual camp clothes, this display of her Dark Justiciar armor is a step above the rest.

Astarion

There’s no way we could make a list without including Astarion in it, and this costume keeps it simple and classy. The outfit itself doesn’t go overboard, but the elf ears and attention to detail in the hair make it stand out.

Dame Aiylin

Dame Aylin from Baldur's Gate 3 cosplay



I fell in love with her character immediately so had to give her a try ❤#BaldursGate3 #BG3 pic.twitter.com/hXKqBrTDAu — 🎃 Syriinx 🎃 (@_Syriinx_) August 25, 2023

Similar to our entry on Orin the Red, this Dame Aylin cosplay is all about makeup. I can’t imagine how much effort it took to precisely etch the gold cracks into her face and neck, but it’s impeccable and unmistakable. I wish she had found or crafted the Nightsong’s full body armor but with a makeup job like that, this effort couldn’t be ignored.

Karlach

From the fully red-painted body to the broken horn and hairstyling, this Karlach costume has it all. Oh, did I forget to mention it also includes the glowing of an infernal heart. That’s right, this cosplayer found a way to tap a glowing element to their chest to replicate the way Karlach burns internally, and it’s maybe the most brilliant full costume.

Mizora

Wyll’s cambion patron might be an enemy to many, but the decked-out Mizora costume comes complete with devilish wings, horns, and a tail. As far as going all the way for the sake of cosplay is concerned, this Mizora outfit has it all. Outside of the dress and crafted parts, the makeup, full body paint, and colored contacts are a clear commitment to detail that makes this a top-tier Baldur’s Gate costume.

For my money, I would say that this and the Karlach cosplay are the best full BG3 costumes I’ve seen, and it’s not even all that close.