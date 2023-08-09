Baldur’s Gate 3 video shows how awful real-life with dice would truly be

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are fully accustomed to having their playthrough managed by rolls of the dice and a new video has shown just how awful it would truly be if real life was the same way.

Just like in Dungeons & Dragons, players in Baldur’s Gate 3 roll dice for attacks, skill checks, and more, making them a crucial part of gameplay and just one of the ways each playthrough will always be different.

Many players will have encountered situations where it feels like the dice are truly sentient and working against them, with low rolls for you and high rolls for enemies, and now that scenario has been applied to the real world.

YouTuber Joel Haver shared an animated video of what Baldur’s Gate 3 would be like in real life, rolling dice for strength to wake up in the morning, charisma for your looks, and dexterity for drinking a cup of coffee—all of which have poor results.

Awkward situations with other people then follow, with the narrator detailing the interactions as the video progresses, with one hilarious situation involving several numerous intimidation checks while attempting to show the middle finger.

The extremely entertaining video is also quite harrowing as it makes you wonder just what would occur if real-life dice controlled our actions, deciding what we do, when we do it, and how we fair at it.

I’d probably never be able to order takeaway pizza again as the dice rolls would prevent me from opening the door, leaving me cradled on the floor like a hungry goblin.

