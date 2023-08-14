Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you drink Omeluum’s potion in BG3?

Omeluum is one of the many characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 who will try to help your character remove the pesky tadpole-like Mind Flayer parasite that burrowed its way into their brain by offering you a potion.

The parasite, while beneficial because it allows them to use Illithid Powers, will continue to spread and eventually consume your character, turning them into a Mind Flayer. Given the seriousness of the situation and the fact turning into a Mind Flayer is a hazard to everyone, some characters who offer to help don’t have your best interests at heart. Nettie, for example, will try to poison your character by disguising it as a potential cure.

For that reason, it’s reasonable to assume Omeluum might be trying to deceive you too, especially since he’s already a Mind Flayer himself. But is that really the case?

Should you drink Omeluum’s potion in Baldur’s Gate 3?

In short, the answer is yes, you should drink Omeluum’s potion because it won’t harm your character, but it does have the inadvertent effect of increasing the power of the parasite dwelling inside them, so you might want to avoid it if that doesn’t align with your goals.

That said, if you do take the potion, Omeluum will realize his mistake and propose a solution; he will offer to sell you a ring that stops the parasite from growing but prevents you from using its powers, which is handy if you’re trying to stop it from taking over in the long run—but, of course, comes at the cost of extra powers.

Either way, there’s a lot to gain from drinking the potion. It’s a win-win situation, but the initial power spike it gives might not be something you want your character to have, and that’s okay too.

It’s a tougher choice to make than drinking from the well near the Riverside Teahouse, but it’s far from the toughest.

