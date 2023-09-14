Baldur’s Gate 3 players find perfect way to solve FPS issues—if you’re OK with murder

If you’re experiencing FPS drops in the city of Baldur’s Gate in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s possibly due to the sheer number of NPCs living in the city, and players have come up with the best (or worst, depending on how you look at it) solution: just kill everyone.

BG3 may have few gamebreaking bugs, but that doesn’t mean it’s free from performance issues. Like Starfield, if you’re in a major city in BG3, you may find a significant drop in your FPS, which means your game will lag.

You could use the typical fixes like tweaking settings, dropping frame rates, and upgrading your drivers. But instead, players today decided killing everyone may also work.

While killing everyone in the city of Baldur’s Gate is probably the single most “Dark Urge” thing you could do in BG3 because he is the offspring of the God of Death, it may actually help. But you would still need to get rid of the bodies so you wouldn’t have to load them in every time you went into Baldur’s Gate.

You’d also be able to loot them for all they’re worth, and you may get some pretty great items and more gold. But the downside is you may break a few quests, which might not be the best in the long run if you haven’t completed them.

And then there’s, you know, the whole mass murder side of it too.

On top of that, who knows which of your party members would approve of such a thing? My best bet is that Astarion would approve. Free meals, and he could have his pick of homes? He’d probably even help.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest debate isn’t whether you should kill the inhabitants or not; it’s about whether you can kill the children too, because some kids from different races, like humans, will run away and survive, while others can be killed. All very normal things to talk about in the BG3 community today, yep.

So, why it certainly won’t be the most moral decision, at least your FPS may improve slightly if you swing your sword more than a few times in your next BG3 playthrough.

