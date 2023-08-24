Baldur’s Gate 3 players adamant underrated companion deserves more attention

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are spoilt for choice regarding companions in the game, but some have demanded that an underrated ally gets its deserved chance in the spotlight.

Whenever discussions about the best Baldur’s Gate 3 companions emerge,it usually revolves around Shadowheart, Lae’zel, and Karlach—but some players are adamant that Jaheira deserves some attention.

The Druid is an ally you can recruit during Act Two of the game, and one player took to Reddit to share their love for the experienced character who first appeared in the original Baldur’s Gate.

Declaring that people are “sleeping” on the “real best companion,” the OP explained the reasons why, referencing her dialogue, fully fleshed-out story, and the fact she’s a must-have despite the presence of another Druid in the game, Halsin.

They were certainly not alone in their thoughts, with over 1,900 upvotes and 1,000 comments, and I have to say I agree, having had Jaheira in my party as early as I could in Baldur’s Gate 3 through to full completion.

Jaheira’s versatility is extremely beneficial, with the ability to cast spells and then transform into a beast, but I found my main use for her was to summon Elementals—bolstering my party size with additional damage output and targets for the enemy to focus on.

In the late game, Jaheira can transform into a Water Myrmidon that can warp around the map for great positioning and, in some cases, can attack three times in a turn. She was the undisputed MVP for me towards the end of the campaign.

Sure, she’s not a companion you can romance, but you can definitely still spare some love for her.

