Baldur’s Gate 3 player has perfect solution to one of game’s biggest problems

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the best games of the year, but it’s not flawless. One player thinks they have found a perfect solution to an issue I’ve found especially annoying—the number of acts in the game.

A Reddit user called brightblade13 shared his idea on Sept. 12 to divide the game into five acts instead of three. In their eyes, this would make the narration and the story flow a bit better, and we can’t say we disagree.

The first act should be all about sorting out Goblin Camp and Druid Grove issues. Then, the second act should focus on The Creche and Grymforge, while the following one would be “the long middle act, just keep Act Two in place.”

Afterward, the fourth act focuses on the outskirts of Baldur’s Gate and the lower city, while the final one is about dealing with Gortash and the Absolute.

When I realized Underdark is just another part of act one, I kinda started to lose interest. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios

All in all, brightblade13 believes the game’s pacing would be much better if it followed such a formula, and we have to agree. I remember being stunned when I sorted all my stuff in the Emerald Grove and entered Underdark for the first time after around 25 hours of playtime. When I found out there were still a bunch of hours of Act One left, I was kind of intimidated by the game’s final length and the excitement slightly started to wear off.

On top of that, Act One just feels too packed while Act Three, in the eyes of many, is too rushed. Such a divide would definitely help with better pacing and would improve the narrative. Many other players agree with the sentiment, with the comment section flooded with players who agree with brightblade13.

