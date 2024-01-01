Baldur’s Gate 3: How to kill Dror Ragzlin quickly and easily in BG3

Although there are various strong foes in Act One of Baldur’s Gate 3, Dror Ragzlin is one of the final bosses of the Goblin Camp and a powerful foe for low-level characters. If you want to clear the camp and easily slay Ragzlin, here are a few tips.

The Dror Ragzlin fight is one of the harder battles in Baldur’s Gate 3 not because the character is extremely powerful, but because your characters likely have not unlocked the best parts of their spellbooks yet. Ragzlin can hit lower-health party members hard early on, so ending this fight as quickly as possible is your best bet.

How to kill Dror Ragzlin fast in BG3

If you want to completely bypass the Dror Ragzlin fight in Baldur’s Gate 3, there are several items you need to collect before going in. First, you need to acquire either an invisibility scroll or spell and a Void Bulb.

You can discretely climb the Iron Ladder to get a better vantage point of the fight as well. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To do this, separate one character from your group and use your invisibility to shroud them. Then, climb up the ladder to the higher floor, which overlooks Dror Ragzlin and his minions. Then, throw the Void Bulb near the gaping hole in the floor. Ragzlin will be pulled in and eventually slain by the spiders below.

This method has one major consequence in that you will not be able to loot Ragzlin’s corpse. The Hobgoblin’s corpse contains a key to an extremely valuable treasure trove near his throne. The corpse also carries an Illithid parasite if you want to explore this path.

How to beat the Dror Ragzlin fight in BG3

Sleep or any other spells that limit the enemies’ ability to move can make this fight much, much easier. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are trying to loot Dror Ragzlin’s body without delving into the spider pit, you can always try the conventional fight approach. For this fight, I recommend taking a spellcaster such as Gale and Karlach.

Given that Dror Ragzlin is the strongest enemy in the arena by far, you want to deal with the Hobgoblin first. Make sure your spellcaster has the Sleep spell active and use it to incapacitate the various minions around Ragzlin.

You can get a Soul Coin early on for Karlach by visiting Dammon. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ragzlin might wake up several of these Goblins that were put to sleep, but this wastes both movement and actions from the boss fight. Then, use a Soul Coin from Dammon on Karlach to get extra damage and health from the Barbarian class. Karlach can stand on the frontline and go blow-for-blow with Ragzlin even at level four, leaving your remaining characters to clean up the fight.