Baldur’s Gate 3: How to fix Slack Skinned Head in BG3, explained

Baldur’s Gate 3 might be a commercial and critical success and a strong candidate to win Game of the Year, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. It has some bugs, including an annoying one that happens when trying to insert a brain into the Slack Skinned Head in Act Two.

Several players are reporting their character becomes frozen and unable to move when they try to insert a brain into the Slack Skinned Head, forcing them to reboot. It happened to me, and it was incredibly frustrating since I wasn’t able to see the dialogue after. But the good news is it can be fixed; fans have found some solutions that work.

How to fix the Slack Skinned Head bug in Baldur’s Gate 3

Rebooting the game and trying to insert the brain again is a simple step that worked for some, including myself. It hasn’t worked for everyone though.

If that doesn’t work, try restarting again, but this time, run it in Direct X 11 instead of Vulcan. This can be done by opening Baldur’s Gate 3 in Steam, which will open the Larian Launcher, and then selecting ‘Direct X 11’ at the bottom of the same launcher before pressing the ‘Play’ button at the start of the process.

If all else fails, some players have managed to skirt around the issue by clicking on the pedestal near the Slack Skinned Head followed by ‘Insert’ rather than clicking on the Slack Skinned Head itself.

Chances are one or all of these solutions should fix the issue.

Bugs have been few and far between in Baldur’s Gate 3 since launch, but they do still exist. Some are worse than others. Depending on how widespread this particular issue is, Larian Studios will likely release a hotfix in the coming weeks.

