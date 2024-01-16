New Baldur’s Gate 3 patch may cause temporary issues for mod users

Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest hotfix on Jan. 15 may have helped resolve performance issues and combat. Unfortunately, it also accidentally caused issues with installed mods which may now become incompatible. Developers Larian Studios are stressing the issue is only temporary, however.

Among many gameplay bugs and issues squashed with the update, this hotfix has also made some mods incompatible with the latest version of BG3 according to a post from Larian Studios on Twitter on Jan. 15. “If you experience any issues after installing the latest update, please check whether the problem persists with all mods uninstalled,” Larian said.

With new patches and hotfixes, some installed mods may become temporarily incompatible.



If you experience any issues after installing the latest update, please check whether the problem persists with all mods uninstalled.



Still having trouble? Contact our support team:… — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) January 15, 2024

Whenever a hotfix or patch goes live in any game there will always be issues, even for BG3. The game’s latest hotfix, which went live on Jan. 15, was necessary because it helped fix performance and coding issues that were causing the game to crash and play up with the save files. Gameplay and combat fixes also helped stop random camera zooms when jumping, and flow fixes like characters getting stuck in a story event.

They even fixed an issue where Gale would leave the party permanently if you didn’t give him magic items unless you told him you had no intention of helping him. For those who don’t like Gale, you’ll have to find another way to get rid of him. Unfortunately, we don’t know which mods were affected by this hotfix—we only know that some may be incompatible.

The only fix, unfortunately, is to wait it out or uninstall and reinstall the mod, assuming it’s been updated to work with the new patch. If you are still experiencing issues, you can contact Larian directly and report the problem.

This is an unfortunate situation, but it has brought another one to light as players are begging Larian to give modders proper support to ensure their add-ons can continue running regardless of the patches and updates. Hopefully, in time, Larian will offer full support.

For now, if you are experiencing issues with your mods, you may need to uninstall, wipe your mod files, and reinstall your mods or contact Larian if the issue persists.