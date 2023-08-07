Baldur’s Gate 3: How ‘add to wares’ works and when to use it in BG3

Tagging items you loot as “wares” in Baldur’s Gate 3 is probably one of the first experiments you’ll do in the game while trying to figure out the inventory system. It’s what I did once I looted low-value items like skulls and candles. When I opened my inventory, all I could see was the item icon I added to the wares had a new icon on top of it, like a silver version of the gold symbol, but nothing happened. It was still there and I could use it normally.

It took me a conversation with a vendor to figure it out. Here’s everything you need to know about the wares system in Baldur’s Gate 3.

What “Add to Wares” does

Clicking “Add to Wares” lets you quickly sell the item to a vendor by using the “Sell Wares” button in Trade mode. If you have multiple items marked as “wares,” you will sell all of them at once to the vendor when you select “Sell Wares.” So “Add to Wares” is how you mark items that have no use but to be sold.

Equipping an item added to wares removes this tag from it, and you will no longer sell it automatically. All the gear your character is wearing is safe from this feature.

Select “sell wares” and your inventory will be cleaner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to add to and remove from wares

You can add an item to wares in three ways in Baldur’s Gate 3:

In your inventory, right-click the item and select “Add to Wares” .

. Also in your inventory, hold shift and left-click the item .

. On an item on the ground, right-click it and select “Pick up and Add to Wares”.

You can add an item to wares by clicking it while it’s on the ground with your right-mouse button or using your interact button on a controller and selecting “Add to Wares.” You can do this on items you’ve already picked up by opening your inventory, right-clicking or interacting with the item, and selecting “Add to Wares” the same way. Be careful to not add gear in use to wares, though, as this will unequip the item instantly.

You can remove items from wares in your inventory by using the mouse right-click or the controller interact button and selecting “Remove from Wares” from the drop-down menu.

What items should you “Add to Wares”?

Any item with no direct gameplay effects or no ties to quests should be safe to add to wares and sell. Some of them are:

Books and letters

Empty bowls, cups, glasses, and other containers

Skulls

Equipment that’s weaker than what you’re using

Gemstones like Agate, Onyx, and Peridot

Always pay attention to the quests you’re completing to make sure you’re not selling an item you should bring to another character to finish a quest. In general, as long as the items on the list above are not a part of such quests, you can add them to wares and sell them.

