Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Medium Armor in BG3, ranked

Baldur’s Gate 3 has an assortment of armor. Apart from being fashionable, these armor sets are quite practical and help your characters stay alive in battle. With so many different types of armor sets to choose from, today we will be discussing the best Medium Armor available in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Medium Armor

Medium Armor is one of four different armor types in Baldur’s Gate 3. Clothing is suitable for mages and caster classes, while Light Armor is great for assassin-type characters that need to move fast. Tanks are best with Heavy Armor but Medium Armor is a bit special. With enough proficiency, almost any character can equip Medium Armor and gain a fair amount of defense.

So which character types can use Medium Armor the best? Our recommendation would be characters that focus on Dexterity as their primary stat. In terms of Origin characters, Astarion, Wyll, and Shadowheart would be the best wearers of Medium Armor, and you can acquire several different ones throughout the game.

With so many to choose from, it would be best to know which Medium Armor is best suited to your character. Fret not, for we have you covered with these 10 Medium Armor sets.

10 Best Medium Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3

In terms of finding the best Medium Armor sets, there are a few factors to consider. The Armor Class (AC) of the gear and its associated skill effects are the two major things to keep in mind. Your character should also meet the requirements needed to equip them, so make sure your stats are ready for the armor. Lastly, they should be at least proficient with Medium Armor to get the most out of it.

Now that you know what to look for, here are the top 10 best Medium Armor sets in the game.

10) Barkskin Armor

Halsin approves of this armor. Image via Larian Studios.

The Barkskin Armor is a great Medium Armor for your early and mid-game run through the story. It has a 12 AC, which then increases to AC 16 because of its inherent ability, Forest Aegis, that imbues Barkskin on the armor and increases its Armor Class. This armor is great for quicker characters and frontliners, but not for spellcasters. We recommend it on a Druid class.

The armor itself can be acquired fairly early into the game, as soon as at the start of the second act, by talking to Quartermaster Talli and purchasing it at the Last Light Inn. As decent as the armor is at this point in the game, the reason it is at the bottom spot is because it quickly gets outclassed by better Medium Armor soon enough.

9) Luminous Armor

The Selunite Outpost holds this item. Image via Larian Studios.

A great Medium Armor choice to acquire in the second act of Baldur’s Gate 3, you can find the Luminous Armor in a locked Opulent chest when you first enter the Underdark, assuming you dropped down into the Selunite Outpost starting location. If not, you can always navigate to this spot when you’re exploring the Underdark and open the chest in the Outpost to acquire it.

The armor itself is good for most battles throughout the second act with its AC 15 defense. On the offensive end, the armor’s special ability Radiating Shockwave releases a pulse that expands outwards, dealing damage to all enemies caught in its radius whenever you deal Radiant damage. This armor is a great choice for characters like Shadowheart or Paladins with Radiant damage.

8) The Oak Father’s Embrace

A double-edged sword, but very powerful in the right hands. Image via Larian Studios.

Just like the previous armor set, The Oak Father’s Embrace is great on a Radiant-damage-dealing character in your party. Whenever the wearer gets hit by an Undead enemy, the armor deals Radiant damage to them. On the flip side, if a Beast enemy hits the wearer, they will deal bonus Radiant damage, making this armor a double-edged sword depending on the enemy they fight.

With an armor class of 13, this makes the armor situationally good. Whenever you’re fighting battles with hordes of Undead enemies, make sure to equip it on your frontliners and watch the enemies melt while they try to take you down. Just make sure to keep your tank healthy while they absorb damage and avoid Beasts at all costs.

7) Sharpened Snare Cuirass

A great armor to purchase in Act Two. Image via Larian Studios.

Another great Medium Armor to have during Act Two, the Sharpened Snare Cuirass can be acquired when you make your way to the Moonrise Towers. Find Roah Moonglow and talk to them to get your hands on this armor. Not only is its armor class 14, but it also does not impose any disadvantage on Stealth checks despite being a Medium Armor item.

Additionally, the armor’s special ability Sharpened Snare can be used offensively. When you launch an attack at an enemy that inflicts the Restrained status, the affected enemies gain a disadvantage against Saving Throws made against the attack. This allows you to control enemies more effectively in battle without them being able to stop your attack.

6) Psionic Ward Armor

Your Githyanki will love you for this. Image via Larian Studios.

A perfect Medium Armor to equip on Lae’zel or other friendly Gith characters you might have in your party, the Psionic Ward Armor grants the Gith bonuses that other races don’t receive. First off, the armor grants Gith wearers bonus resistance to Psychic damage, allowing them to be great frontliners against certain opponents you face.

Secondly, the armor also heals the wearer every time they succeed on a Saving Throw against incoming spells. Considering most Psychic damage dealers are also spellcasters, this armor is doubly effective on Gith characters that want to tank against their attacks. The AC 14 on the item is a step in that direction as well.

5) Yuan-Ti Scale Mail

Seek out Talli for this armor. Image via Larian Studios.

Quartermaster Talli at the Last Light Inn in Act Two has a great selection of Medium Armor. One of the better ones you can acquire is the Yuan-Ti Scale Mail. This Medium Armor has an armor class of 15, with the ability to add your Dexterity modifier to your armor class. This aspect makes the gear even more potent on characters with a high base Dexterity stat.

This armor is also great on stealthy characters since it does not impose a disadvantage on Stealth checks. The Ambusher ability on the armor supports this playstyle by granting its wearer a bonus to all of their Initiative rolls, letting them strike first and strike fast. This is one Medium Armor that you can use till the endgame.

4) Dark Justiciar Half Plate

Shadowheart’s ideal armor. Image via Larian Studios.

The Dark Justiciar Half Plate is a great Medium Armor to have on a semi-tank that can also be stealthy if they so choose. While there is a Rare version of this armor, we recommend getting the Very Rare version that can be acquired in the Gauntlet of Shar. Head to the Silent Library and search the area to get this piece of armor.

The Very Rare variant of this armor grants the wearer Shar’s Umbrae, a passive ability that grants the wearer an advantage to Stealth checks when they are obscured. The wearer also gains an advantage on Constitution Saving Throws when they are needed. Finally, the armor grants the wearer Shar’s Aegis, a skill that increases the wearer’s armor class by two.

3) Flame Enamelled Armor

Act Three grants you some of the best armor in the game. Image via Larian Studios.

The Flame Enamelled Armor is a Medium Armor that you acquire quite late into the game, and with good reason. The armor grants the wearer an armor class of 16 with a bonus resistance to all Fire damage. Additionally, the wearer gains a bonus to all Saving Throws as well as a bonus to all Initiative rolls when this armor is equipped.

The Flame Enamelled Armor also grants the wearer the Fire Shield: Warm Evocation spell which increases their resistance to Fire and Cold while dealing retaliatory damage to melee attackers. To get this powerful Medium Armor, you have to make it to Wyrm’s Rock and find it in a heavy chest.

2) Adamantine Scale Mail

The Grymforge provides some of the best equipment. Image via Larian Studios.

One of the best Medium Armors in the game, not only because of its value in battle but also how early you acquire it during the game’s storyline. Adamantine gear can be acquired between the first two acts of the game when you make it to the Grymforge and have an appropriate mould for the item. The Adamantine Scale Mail has great stats that can carry you on to the endgame.

Not only does the armor have a base AC of 16, but it also increases by up to two, depending on your Dexterity stat. Additionally, the armor reduces all damage you receive by one, and critical hits cannot land on you. If the attacker that hits you is melee, the attacker will be sent reeling back for two turns, unable to continue their assault on your character.

1) Armor of Agility

This armor will carry you throughout the endgame. Image via Larian Studios.

The best Medium Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3, the Armor of Agility can be acquired in the final act of the game, and as such, it will be a while before you can get to it. When you get to Baldur’s Gate, you can acquire the armor set by buying it from the NPC Gloomy Fentonson in Stormshore Armory close to the Lower City Central Wall waypoint.

The reason this armor makes it to the top of our list is that the character wearing it can add their entire Dexterity to this weapon’s AC, making it a lot more valuable and stronger than most Legendary armor. Additionally, this armor does not impose any disadvantages to Stealth checks, making it perfect for characters with invisibility and surprise abilities.