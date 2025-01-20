Avowed release countdown: Exact start time and date

Avowed is Microsoft’s first major release of 2025, and excitement is rising for the title from Obsidian Entertainment. If you can’t wait to dive into the adventure, we have all the details you need on exactly Avowed will become available.

Set in the same universe as Pillars of Eternity in the world of Eora, Avowed is a first-person fantasy action RPG where the focus is investigating a mysterious plague rumored to be spreading throughout the Living Lands.

With the ability to mix and match swords, spells, guns, shields, and more to craft a combat approach that suits you and plenty of stories to explore, Avowed has plenty to offer—and we can tell you exactly how much longer you need to wait.

Get ready. Image via Obsidian

Avowed releases on Tuesday, Feb. 18 worldwide, but like many other releases, you can get into the action as early as Feb. 13 by purchasing the Premium Edition of the game. You can upgrade to the Premium Edition for $19.99 if you have a Game Pass subscription.

Developer Obsidian has not officially announced release times, but it’s expected to be released globally at midnight, like many other Xbox partner releases. This means that fans in New Zealand will technically be the first to play the game.

Use the countdown below for a more precise release time. We’ve set it to midnight on Feb. 13, central time, so make any adjustments you need for your time zone. If revised release times are announced, we’ll adjust the article.

Avowed release date countdown

If you’re an eager beaver and have purchased the Premium Edition, you get five days of early access. Use the countdown below for the early access release, again set to central time.

Avowed early access countdown

What platforms will Avowed release on?

Avowed is a Microsoft-exclusive title and will therefore only be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC at launch, although the current shift in approach by Microsoft may lead the title to other platforms in the future.

That is merely speculation at this point, however, and there is no concrete evidence that Avowed will head to additional platforms later down the line.

