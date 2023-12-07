When does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora take place?

Where does Frontiers of Pandora fit into the timeline?

With Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora very much considered lore alongside the movies, fans want to know where this new score of blue warriors sits in comparison to the cherished big-screen spectacles.

Everyone knows the history of Avatar to this point. I imagine everyone has watched the first film 100 times over, Avatar: Way of the Water is already another classic, and along comes Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to insert itself into the lore.

With the native Na’Vi embroiled in a war with the RDA, Frontiers of Pandora takes the franchise to new heights, a new location, but revisits a familiar foe. All things considered, when does Frontiers of Pandora occur compared to the movies, and are they even connected?

When is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora set?

Frontiers of Pandora has its place. Image via Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora takes place 15 years after the first movie—set in 2154. This means that Frontiers of Pandora takes place in 2169.

We know this because, in Frontiers of Pandora, it’s explained that your Na’Vi was put into cryosleep during the first Avatar movie for 15 years. Basic maths gets us to the answer of 2169 and also tells us that the game and movies intertwine.

Ubisoft clearly wants Frontiers of Pandora to stand on its own two feet as a separate entity. This is why the legendary blue face of Jake Sully doesn’t make an appearance. However, we know that elements of Frontiers of Pandora are very likely to be mentioned and referenced in future Avatar entries.

Many individual components also help to give Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora its own identity, such as the voice actors and cast attached to the project, as well as the unique map and its size.