Is Jake Sully in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Frontiers of Pandora explores a whole new world and chapter of the Avatar story, but does it wipe the slate clean by not including big-screen hero Jake Sully at all?

The 2009 Avatar movie was groundbreaking for so many reasons. So it makes sense then to celebrate the release of the most recent sequel, and the upcoming third movie, with the release of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Arguably the most recognizable figure from the film franchise surely has to be Jake Sully. Everyone’s favorite Na’Vi. Frontiers of Pandora is a new frontier in many ways, so let’s take a look at whether or not it features Jake Sully once more.

Does Jake Sully appear in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

No dear creature, I’m not Jake Sully. Image via Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora does not feature Jake Sully in a playable role, nor does he appear in Frontiers of Pandora at any point—he is merely namedropped in the open-world title’s opening moments.

Instead, you control a Na’Vi orphan and take them on a completely new tale in the Avatar universe. The overarching narrative still features familiar elements such as the Na’Vi fighting back against the RDA.

Interestingly, in an interview with IGN, it was revealed that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is now completely canon with Avatar movies and lore.

Not only that, but Magnus Jansén, the game’s creative director, has indicated that Frontiers of Pandora will be mentioned in future movie media: “I can say that there are going to be some future sequel elements in Frontiers of Pandora that will pay off when the movie comes out, when Avatar 3 comes out in 2025.”