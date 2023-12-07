All Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora voice actors and cast

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has dropped and boasts an illustrious list of voice actors who contribute to the overall story.

Ubisoft worked closely with some familiar faces on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, many of whom have worked on the Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry series previously, providing the voices for an entirely new crop of characters in James Cameron’s universe.

You can find all of the voice actors for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora below.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: Full cast list

Player Voice – Alice Snaden, Patrick Emmanuel Abellard, Ess Hodlmoser

A female player character in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are three different voice options you can select during character creation, each of which has a different voice actor. The default female voice is Alice Snaden, the default male voice is Patrick Emmanuel Abellard, and the alternative option is Ess Hodlmoser.

John Mercer – Andreas Apergis

The voice of the main villain in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, John Mercer, is provided by Andreas Apergis. Apergis has worked with Ubisoft in the past, providing the voice of Cesar Borgia in Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, and has also worked in Hollywood on the likes of X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Anufi – Meav Beaty

The master healer and tsahik of the Kame-tire clan, Anufi is voiced by Meav Beaty, who boasts a number of appearances in TV shows. In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, her character’s voice is weak after not being used often having slipped away from her clan.

Ka’Nat – Chimwemwe Miller

The leader of the Aranahe Clan, the first clan players will encounter in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ka’Nat is voiced by Chimwemwe Miller. He has a long list of credits in video games, including Assassin’s Creed: Mirage and The Outlast Trials.

Etuwa – Cara Ricketts

Etuwa in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The daughter of Ka’Nat, Etuwa becomes a great friend of the player in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and is keen to fight off the RDA. Her voice is provided by Cara Ricketts, who has worked with Ubisoft extensively in the past with Far Cry 6, Far Cry New Dawn, and Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, among others.

Nefika – Tamara Brown

A key character in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora who brings you into the Aranahe clan and helps you learn the ways of the Na’vi, Nefika’s voice is provided by Tamara Brown. She has a strong background in video games, having featured in Assassin’s Creed: Origins, The Division 2, and The Outer Worlds.

Priya Chen – Mylene Dinh-Robic

A key figure of the Resistance in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the voice of Priya Chen is provided by Mylene Dinh-Robic. Like others in the cast, she has a strong video game background with her CV including The Outlast Trials, Outriders, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and Far Cry 4.

Dr. Alma Cortez – Karen Glave

Initially an Avatar driver, Dr. Alma Cortez saves the player character from the RDA during the prologue and forms the basis of the Resistance. Her voice is provided by Karen Glave, who has appearances in the likes of Suits, The Shape of Water, and The Handmaid’s Tale, as well as video games like Asassin’s Creed: Origins.

So’Lek – Dusan Dukic

Your famed savior. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

So’Lek is the last surviving member of his clan in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and is first introduced in the prologue, where he helps the player escape. His voice is provided by Dusan Dukic, who has featured in The Outlast Trials, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Far Cry Primal.

Mokasa – Sterling Jarvis

The chief advisor to Anufi in the Kame’tire clan, Mokasa is voiced by Sterling Jarvis. He has featured in The Boys as MM’s Dad, Suits, and The West Wing, along with video game appearances in the likes of South Park: The Fractured But Whole.

Nor – Patrick Kwok Choon

A member of the TAP Program on Pandora who escapes alongside the player, Nor is voiced by Patrick Kwok-Choon. His CV boasts the likes of Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Star Trek: Discovery, and Open Heart, as well as featuring in Far Cry 6.