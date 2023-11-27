Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on Steam?

Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is getting a big multi-platform release, and we’ve got all the latest on whether or not PC players can experience the expansive world of Pandora on Steam.

With so many formats and storefronts to buy games from now, each major AAA game is placed under a microscope. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is another big release in 2023, and it’s leaving players blue in the face asking about its PC availability.

We already know its status on PS4 and Xbox One, as well as on Nintendo Switch, but is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora dropping in on Steam?

Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be on Steam?

Ubisoft is flying high. Image via Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is not available to gamers on Steam as the open-world title will be sticking exclusively to the Ubisoft Store/Ubisoft Connect.

This shouldn’t really come as a shock. In the last decade, Steam has faced increasing competition on PC from the likes of the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store.

It makes sense that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be sticking to the Ubisoft Store, and it’s also extremely likely that it won’t ever be available on Steam. Self-publishing and using its own storefront ensures that Ubisoft keeps all the profits.

If Frontiers of Pandora achieves the success of the films, Ubisoft will need an umbrella after the game makes it rain.