Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on PC?

The video game adaptation of the popular Avatar film series Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora launches soon on various platforms, and it will let players assume the role of a Na’vi while they explore the luscious moon of Pandora.

Many PC players are wondering whether they’ll be able to get their hands on the game, and if you’re among them, this article is here to help.

Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora releasing on PC?

Prepare to become Na’vi. Image via Ubisoft.

Yes, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be released on PC, though this will be via the Epic Games Store, the Ubisoft Store, and the Ubisoft+ subscription service. Unfortunately for Steam gamers, it will not be available via Steam.

If you are thinking of checking out the game on the PC, you can preorder it on the Ubisoft Store now. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is available in standard, gold, and ultimate editions. You can also subscribe to the Ubisoft+ service if you choose, where you will be able to access the game from the first day of launch alongside hundreds of other Ubisoft titles. Ubisoft+ is available for PC as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for $14.99 a month, so check it out if you’re interested in playing Frontiers of Pandora via the subscription service.

Frontiers of Pandora also recently appeared on the Epic Games Store, where you can pre-purchase any of the three editions right now.

What other platforms will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be released on?

You’ll be able to explore Pandora on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Image via Ubisoft.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will also launch for PlayStation 5 and on Xbox Series X|S, but the Xbox version will not have as many features as the PS5 version. The PS5 version will utilize the controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and will also include 3D audio. Ubisoft seems to be going all out when it comes to making the game all the more immersive, though it’s mostly PS5 players seeing the benefits.

As for many AAA games, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will not be available for the previous generation of consoles. Sorry, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers. It also won’t be available for the Nintendo Switch, which isn’t particularly surprising when you consider Frontiers of Pandora’s PC requirements.