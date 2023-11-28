Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora coming to Xbox Series X|S?

Is it another exclusive Xbox misses out on?

The wait is almost over for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora as the Na’vi way of life awaits players—and Xbox Series X|S players will be able to enjoy the game as soon as it launches.

In the modern world of gaming, with vast numbers of platform exclusives, it’s becoming harder and harder to track which games will be released on one or more consoles. With that in mind, many players are wondering whether Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be released on Xbox Series X|S or whether it is a title exclusive to another platform. Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora release on Xbox Series X|S? Yes, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be released on Xbox Series X|S on Dec. 7—with the release being simultaneous across the Microsoft consoles, PlayStation 5, and PC. Players on Xbox Series X|S will, therefore, be able to enjoy the Na’vi adventure and hunt for achievements along the way in a game set canonically in James Cameron’s Avatar film universe.

Great news. Image via Ubisoft.

However, Xbox Series X|S players will not get all of the same features as PlayStation 5 players. On PS5, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will take advantage of adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, allowing you to “feel the breath and purr of your very own Ikran”. The PS5 version will also have 3D audio.

While Ubisoft’s open-world adventure set on the moon of Pandora is not exclusive to any platform and will be released across the board, the same cannot be said for players with old-gen consoles who, unfortunately, will not get the game at all.