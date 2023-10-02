Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage allows you to speed things up and preload the game so you can jump into the action faster.

If you secure a digital copy of Assassin’s Creed Mirage before its Oct. 5 release date, you can preload it on all platforms from Oct. 3. This gives you the opportunity to explore 9th-century Baghdad as soon as the game goes live.

So, if you’re eager to jump into the action the second Assassin’s Creed Mirage is released, then a few pointers on preloading the game will help.

How to preload Assassin’s Creed Mirage on PlayStation

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners can preload Assassin’s Creed Mirage with just a handful of easy steps:

On the PlayStation home screen, scroll across until you get to the “Games Library.” Here, click on Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and then press on the countdown timer. You can now select the option to confirm the checkbox which will ensure Assassin’s Creed Mirage automatically downloads when the timer hits zero.

This will allow the process to be as straightforward as possible and instructs your console to take care of the handiwork for you.

How to preload Assassin’s Creed Mirage on Xbox

Those who buy AC Mirage on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S can preload the title by pre-ordering the game through the Microsoft Store and following a similar setup to PlayStation.

Here’s how to do it:

On your Xbox console, make your way to the official Store. Search for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Press on the title and then select “Pre-Install”.

It’s that simple. Once again, the system will take care of everything for you and the game will be ready to play as soon as it’s live.

How to preload Assassin’s Creed Mirage on PC

PC users don’t need to feel left out either, as purchasing Assassin’s Creed Mirage on the format will also entitle you to the speedy benefits of preloading. This can be done through either the Epic Games Store or Ubisoft Connect.

Here are the steps to complete to preload Mirage on PC:

Whichever store you opt for, go to your library of games. Find Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Select the option to Download or Install, and the storefront will take it from there.

Like all the above platforms, once the preload time and date are live, the download will begin, and Mirage will be raring and ready for you to enjoy. Make sure you meet the Assassin’s Creed Mirage PC requirements to experience it in style though.

