Assassin’s Creed Shadows map size, explained

A new adventure in the Assassin’s Creed universe awaits in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but how large will the map of Japan be? We’ve got the answer.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is bringing the long-running Ubisoft franchise to Feudal Japan, an era and location heavily requested by fans, and, after the sprawling maps in Odyssey and Valhalla, is tuning things down slightly.

Players can still expect plenty to see and do in their adventure in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. We’ve explained everything you need to know about the map size below.

How big is the Assassin’s Creed Shadows map?

Plenty to see. Image via Ubisoft

The Assassin’s Creed Shadows map is “roughly similar” in size to Assassin’s Creed Origins, according to associate game director Simon Lemay-Comtois.

Therefore, you should expect a map similar to the 31 square miles of Egypt found in Origins—which makes the map in Assassin’s Creed Shadows considerably smaller than that of Odyssey and Black Flag but larger than last year’s Mirage—and the changing seasons will make locations you have already visited feel much different.

Speaking to VGC after Ubisoft Forward at Summer Game Fest, Lemay-Comtois said players can expect to find “most of the interesting stuff” in the valleys between the mountains, with the scouting team on location in Japan discovering most of the mountains “like a very steep, impregnable bush that there’s no reason to go through.”

The map size in Shadows has also been impacted by the scope of the story Ubisoft is telling in the Feudal Japan setting, which is focused “mostly on central Japan,” meaning the whole country did not need to be covered. That said, players can expect to visit locations like Kyoto, Osaka, and Azuchi.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will release on Nov. 15 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Mac.

