Armored Core 6: Weapon damage types explained

Armored Core 6 is FromSoftware’s latest game and the first sequel to the Armored Core series in over 10 years. After the success of Elden Ring, fans were eager to see what the studio did next, and AC6 has not disappointed.

Players can fully customize a mech, or AC, and blast their way through fast-paced combat and heart-pounding boss fights. As can be expected, a key part of customizing your AC is selecting your mech’s weapons, which deal different types of damage and excel in different scenarios.

Knowing when and why to swap weapons out for a different type is crucial to your success, as the game is designed with swapping in mind. There is not meant to be a “one size fits all” build: Players are encouraged to customize their AC assembly on the fly, bringing the proper tools needed for specific scenarios.

Of course, you technically don’t have to, but AC6 is a very difficult game as is, and neglecting to customize your mech to fit the fight’s needs may just prove too punishing for most.

All weapon types in Armored Core 6

In AC6, there are three main weapon types: Kinetic, Explosive, and Energy. Of course, you likely noticed this just based on observation. Some weapons go “pew”, some go “boom”, and some go “zap.” It isn’t merely style differences, however.

In addition to having different ammo capacities, magazine sizes, and weights, these Weapon Types actually deal damage in different ways, and knowing the difference could be the ace in the hole you need to finally beat that boss you’re stuck on.

Interestingly, AC6 doesn’t seem to place much emphasis on explaining the differences between Weapon Types. I myself didn’t know there was a meaningful difference until I noticed an OS Tuning that specified “Kinetic Damage.” This sent me down a rabbit hole and ultimately was responsible for the demise of BALTEUS in my playthrough.

Kinetic Weapons in Armored Core 6

The potential is great. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Kinetic Weapons can be thought of as “traditional weapons” that use bullets like those of the real world. A more common name might be Ballistic Weapons. They fire non-explosive rounds that deal damage via high-velocity impacts. Some examples of Kinetic Weapons include:

Assault Rifles

Shotguns

Mini-Guns

Handguns

So, what actually makes Kinetic differ from Explosive or Energy? In Armored Core 6, Kinetic Weapons deal the most Direct Hit damage. What that means is that these are the weapons you want to unload with when a boss is Staggered—preferably from close range. A Mini-Gun isn’t great against a target that is boosting across the map, but it can rip through a Staggered foe.

Kinetic Weapons also seem to be the most versatile as they have both decent damage and decent Impact.

Explosive Weapons in Armored Core 6

Explosive. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As you can probably guess, these are the ones that go boom. Explosive weapons refer to any weapons in AC6 that explode on impact, and may or may not lock on to targets. While most Explosive weapons are limited to the Shoulder Slots, you can unlock some Explosive Weapons for your AC’s left or right hands as well.

Missile Launchers

Grenade Launchers

Bazookas

Napalm Launchers

What makes Explosive Weapons special? Massive damage, and perhaps more importantly—extremely high Impact. Impact refers to how much a weapon contributes to the Stagger meter, which when filled, Staggers a foe (allowing Kinetic weapons to shine). Staggering is absolutely crucial for most boss fights in AC6, so by proxy, Explosive weapons are absolutely crucial to most boss fights.

Make sure you aren’t putting all of your eggs in one basket, however. The typically long reload time on Explosive weapons means that you’ll have to wait a while between attacks. If you run an all-Explosive assembly, you’ll be able to Stagger bosses constantly, but may not be able to take advantage of their vulnerable state as you’ll be busy reloading.

Energy Weapons in Armored Core 6

Don’t skip Science class. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Energy weapons go zap, or sometimes whoosh. They use beams, blobs, or waves of Plasma, Lasers, and Pulse Energy to wear down foes. These types of weapons aren’t quite as easily categorized as Kinetic or Explosive and can certainly be wildcards. Often, Energy weapons will be able to be charged up to greatly increase effectiveness.

Pulse Guns

Plasma Rifles

Laser Shotguns

Laser Rifles

Energy Weapons have great general use as well as one massive advantage. They deal fantastic damage to foes even when they are not staggered, however, they don’t benefit from a Direct Hit bonus like Kinetic Weapons, and they, in turn, do not have as high of Impact, so they do not contribute to the Stagger meter as much as a Kinetic Weapon counterpart would. Put simply, you’re trading Impact for more Damage upfront.

The other huge boon of Energy weapons is that they deal significantly more damage to shields than the other two types. Some bosses have shields that you must get through before you can damage their AP, and Energy weapons will be your best friend for this undertaking. Without them, you may find yourself depleting most of your ammo just to deplete a boss’s shield (The Pulse Gun was our key to defeating BALTEUS).

Taking advantage of Weapon Types in Armored Core 6

How you customize your AC’s weaponry is of course up to your personal preference; however, there are some guidelines you should be aware of to maximize your chances of success, especially if you find yourself stuck on a fight and are considering what changes should be made.

Be versatile . Too much of one thing tends to have diminishing returns. Explosives only will have great Impact but can’t take advantage of Staggers. Energy only deals lots of damage but has great trouble Staggering foes, meaning you’ll never get an opening to really unleash your AC’s full damage potential. Kinetic only will have trouble Staggering foes, meaning you never get to take advantage of the Direct Hit damage.

. Too much of one thing tends to have diminishing returns. Explosives only will have great Impact but can’t take advantage of Staggers. Energy only deals lots of damage but has great trouble Staggering foes, meaning you’ll never get an opening to really unleash your AC’s full damage potential. Kinetic only will have trouble Staggering foes, meaning you never get to take advantage of the Direct Hit damage. Adapt . Use your knowledge of Weapon Types. Does the boss have a shield? Try an energy weapon. Are they killing you before you can Stagger them? More explosives. React to the challenge. There’s a reason you can change your Assembly after you die without restarting the mission.

. Use your knowledge of Weapon Types. Does the boss have a shield? Try an energy weapon. Are they killing you before you can Stagger them? More explosives. React to the challenge. There’s a reason you can change your Assembly after you die without restarting the mission. Use OS Tunings. OS Tunings are not only all-around great, but they can even improve the effectiveness of specific Weapon Types. Once you’ve found some favorite combos, start upgrading their damage with OS Tunings.

