Armored Core 6: How to get the Coral Oscillator WLT 101 in AC6

Coral weapons in Armored Core 6 are the best endgame weapons you can get. They have incredible raw power, and amazing animations, and can melt opponents in seconds if you use them right. The most sought-after Coral Oscillator—there’s more than one—is the WLT 101, a melee weapon that looks like a red energy sword.

The WLT 101 is even stronger than the Moonlight Sword you get in chapter four. Because of its sheer raw power, it’s locked behind the real “endgame,” and I mean clearing New Game Plus twice, or as some would say, beating NG++.

Here’s how to get the Coral Oscillator and the long road you have ahead to do so.

How to unlock the Coral Oscillator WLT 101 in AC6

When you reach Hunter Class 15 by collecting all battle logs in the game, you will be rewarded with the Coral Oscillator WLT 101. It means you must also get the logs available only on New Game++ missions, which you unlock after beating the game twice and starting your third playthrough.

To get all battle logs, you will be forced to replay a few missions like “Eliminate V.VII” in chapter three since it’s impossible to get all its logs in a single attempt.

So you only get the Coral Oscillator after you play the game a lot and get your ass kicked by BALTEUS and the Sea Spider even more times than you did in your first campaign.

Coral Oscillator WLT 101 full stats

Here are the full stats of the melee weapon Coral Oscillator WLT 101 in Armored Core 6:

Attack Power : 1,350

: 1,350 Impact : 960

: 960 Accumulative Impact : 960

: 960 Consecutive Hits : 1

: 1 Charged Attack Power : 1950

: 1950 Charged Impact : 1450

: 1450 Charged Accumulative Impact: 1450

1450 Direct Hit Adjustment : 210

: 210 PA Interference : 140

: 140 Cooling: 199

The item description reads:

“Prototype Coral oscillator developed long ago by the Rubicon Research Institute. Manipulates Coral swarm intelligence using energy to create a blade-like beam. Charge the weapon to perform sweeping area attacks.”

Why is the Coral Oscillator WLT 101 so special?

The WLT 101 is one of the strongest melee weapons in the game. Unlike other swords, which are still strong, the WLT 101 can dash almost 300 meters toward its enemies before it starts its powerful slash, making it great to close gaps that you would otherwise have to do with Quick or Assault Boosts.

Other than the Coral Oscillator’s sheer power, the prestige of unlocking it is what makes some players want to seek it out. Armored Core 6 is a brutal game, and clearing its entire campaign three times while also doing every side mission can be a daunting but worthwhile challenge.

