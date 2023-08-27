Armored Core 6: How does online multiplayer work?

Once you unlock the Nest in Armored Core 6, you’ll finally be able to play online against other players. Now’s the time to show off your combat skills and flex your amazing mech. But first, let’s look over what the multiplayer in AC6 has to offer.

Available modes in AC6’s online multiplayer

Multiplayer has two different modes in AC6: Single and Team. Single is a one-on-one PvP mode where two players battle their ACs, much like you’ve been doing in the Arena, only this time in a best-of-three format. The winner of each round is decided by the one who destroys their opponent; should neither be destroyed in the time limit, it’ll be called a draw. If you win or get a draw, you receive a point, and the first player to two points wins.

In Team mode, players are put into two teams of three in a single-round timed match. Players score points for their team by destroying ACs on the opposing team. Interestingly enough, the player with the most kills will be marked midway through the match as a “priority target,” and eliminating them will earn bonus points for your team.

When you open up the Nest, you’ll have the option of creating or searching for a room. Obviously, you can select which mode you prefer, but you can also set the time limit between two to ten minutes. There’s even a map selection—most of which you’ll recognize from Arena battles or the main campaign.

Additionally, there are several lobby features, such as setting the maximum number of players it can hold, how people rotate after a match concludes (such as winner stays on or loser stays on), and whether you want your lobby to be open or private. If you’re searching for a lobby, you can select your preferences and even input keywords to find exactly what you’re looking for.

As you wait in the lobby, you can load whichever AC you’d like and outfit it to your leisure, just like if you were in the hangar. You’ll also be able to spectate other matches while waiting your turn.

While the game does allow you to check your match history, there are currently no ratings or ranked matches of any kind; everything is strictly unranked lobbies that you can join as soon as you unlock the Nest.

