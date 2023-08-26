Armored Core 6: How do you unlock multiplayer PvP in AC6?

The emphasis on story-telling in Armored Core 6 is stronger than ever, but fans of the series still need to get their multiplayer PvP fix. It’s what the Armored Core series is known for, but unfortunately, you can’t access the feature right away in the sixth installment.

From the beginning of the game, you will have to take part in the story missions to play at all. There is no option for multiplayer in the main menu or even on the Garage screen when you go to customize your mech or start a mission. This can be frustrating to players hoping to battle their friends or random strangers right from the get-go in AC6.

Luckily, you don’t have to wait too long to get into the multiplayer action. Check out the guide below to see exactly when you can access PvP.

When do you unlock multiplayer PvP in Armored Core 6?

You can only unlock multiplayer in AC6 upon completing Chapter 2, which concludes with the 14th mission, called “Ocean Crossing.” In this mission, you must battle a boss named the C-Weapon Sea Spider in order to progress. The Sea Spider boss is one of the toughest you will fight up to that point, so it might take you several tries to emerge victorious.

Related: Armored Core 6: Can you get more ammo in AC6?

When this happens, Chapter 3 begins, and you will see a new option appear on the Garage screen called “Nest.” The Nest will be briefly explained by Ayre, one of your handlers in AC6.

The Nest option appears in Chapter 3. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Nest is where you can join a custom 1v1 or 3v3 match and see your match history as well. There is no local PvP, so you are restricted to online matchmaking only. There is also no crossplay available in AC6, so you will be further restricted to playing against players on the same platform as you.

How the Nest looks. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

It appears that FromSoftware has designed the multiplayer feature to unlock in this way to give you enough time to fully figure out the controls and mechanics of AC6. By the 14th mission of the game, you will have a much deeper understanding of how to control your mech, what weapons you like, and which builds work for your playstyle.

After unlocking the Nest, you don’t have to play another story mission if you don’t want to. Of course, you might want to play a few of them, at the very least, as you will still need credits to unlock new parts and purchase them.

About the author