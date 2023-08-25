Armored Core 6: Can you get more ammo in AC6?

Ammo is one of the most important elements you need to keep your eye on in Armored Core 6. While you have four different weapons firing at once, each one comes with its own ammo supply (unless you’re using a melee weapon).

During short combat missions, your ammo supply won’t usually be a big deal because you aren’t in the mission long enough to run out of ammo. But longer missions, and especially boss battles, will result in your weapons running out of ammo faster than you might expect. I was fighting one of the Chapter One bosses in AC6 and actually lost the fight at the end due to every single weapon being depleted of ammunition.

As this situation has undoubtedly happened to many other players, I’m sure you’re wondering if there is any way to increase your ammo supply in AC6. You can check out the guide below for an answer to that question.

Getting more ammo in Armored Core 6, explained

Unfortunately, from everything that I can gather, your ammo supplies are fixed in AC6. This means that whatever your ammo reserves are for a certain weapon, they will stay that way for the entire game. While I have not beaten the game yet, I have spoken to others who have and they did not find a way to increase any weapon’s ammo supply during their run.

Of course, that only applies to your actual ammo reserve number. What about getting more ammo supplied to you throughout the course of a battle? Luckily, there are ways to restock your ammo during the course of a mission. While it doesn’t happen often, Handler Walter or another NPC will send a supply sherpa to your location, which refills your repair packs and all of your ammo supplies.

In my experience, this only happens right before a boss battle and during the course of a longer combat mission. So it doesn’t occur often, but when it does, you will be extremely grateful for it.

