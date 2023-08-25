Armored Core 6: How boosting can drastically improve your combat skills in AC6

Boosting in Armored Core 6 (AC6) does a lot more than help you move faster and evade incoming attacks. In fact, its offensive capabilities are among the most fun and complex aspects of the game, and part of what makes its combat so exhilarating.

Quick Boosting is the type of boost you will most often use. Its effect is immediate, allowing you to zig-zag through enemy fire and change your momentum instantaneously to throw off the enemy. Then there’s Assault Boosting, which leaves you briefly vulnerable due to start-up lag, but greatly rewards you by sending you careening towards your target, powering up your kinetic or melee attacks due to your velocity strengthening their effects.

How to use boosting offensively in Armored Core 6

In order to optimize your use of boosts in combat, it’s crucial to understand when and how to use them. Assault Boosting is great for locking onto a single target that’s close to being staggered or destroyed, since you can use your powered-up kinetic or melee attacks to push it over the edge. Assault Boost is also fantastic against targets that are moving away from you in a straight line, such as the very first boss.

Meanwhile, Quick Boosting is a great way to cancel attacks should you decide after initiating that you’re likely to whiff. Sword slashes can be canceled out, for example, by Quick Boosting to the side to avoid the punishable end lag. Same goes for laggy guns, such as a charged shot from a bazooka. And since you’re immediately actionable afterwards, this means you can use Quick Boosting to feign attacks at will, allowing you to minimize risk and improve the amount of options available to you at any given moment.

On top of all this, you can further increase your movement through the OS Tuning upgrade “Quick Turn.” This feature allows your AC to quickly turn to the sides or behind. And it’s only worth one OST Chip, making it extremely cost-efficient.

You’ll also want to be sure to have assembled some fast boosters to maximize the ground that you cover when boosting, especially if you’re a sword-user. Of course, be sure to keep an eye on your boost speed stats as well when assembling your AC.

Armored Core 6 is an intense and unforgiving game, so it’s important to make the most of every tool given to you, even if it requires some thinking outside the box. By incorporating offensive boosting into your play, you’ll find this rushdown-style of warfare not only devastating for the opposition, but an absolute thrill ride for you as well.

