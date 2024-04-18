How to fix the Low Level Fatal error in Ark: Survival Ascended

If you’re tired of your Ark: Survival Ascended experience being disrupted by the Low Level Fatal error, there are a few handy methods you can try to put this headache to bed.

The Low Level Fatal error screen is one of the most routine and problematic issues players encounter in Ark: Survival Ascended. Like the server full error, the Low Level Fatal error interruption can occur every once in a blue moon, or it can pop its head up more regularly than an anxious meerkat on the lookout for danger.

As the Low Level Fatal error has been a constant annoyance for so long, there are a few tried and trusted ways you can use to try and fix it.

Low Level Fatal error solutions in Ark: Survival Ascended

Hopefully, the error will not be reborn. Image via Studio Wildcard

Check Graphics Card settings

First thing first, go to your system’s internal search function, type in “Graphics,” and check if it needs an update. It’s these most innocuous of solutions that can clear up major errors after all.

Furthermore, another solution could apply to you we know of—courtesy of a Steam community post also dealing with the error—which recommends doing the following steps:

Open up the Nvidia Control Panel—which you can search for again. Go to Configure Surround. Choose PhysX, and then go to PhysX settings. Click the drop down and choose processor. Finally, select your Graphics Card.

Developer support

Studio Wildcard is likely inundated with player requests all the time, however, you can also try submitting a ticket request and explaining your personal circumstances to see if it helps. The Ark support page is where you need to go, and you can also report server issues.

Disable auto optimization for Nvidia GeForce users

This Nvidia GeForce solution is a more exclusive fix, but if it does apply to you, you can search for the GeForce Experience application on your system, go to Settings, and try disabling the option to Automatically Optimize Newly Added Games to see if this works.

Run program as administrator

A community-suggested fix is to run Ark: Survival Ascended as an administrator, and you can check out the steps to do so here:

Search for the folder Steam\steamapps\common\ARK Survival Ascended\ShooterGame\Binaries\Win64 Click on it, and then look for two more files: ArkAscended.exe and ArkAscended_BE.exe. Right-click, and check the Properties for both. Go to Compatibility. Select Run this program as an administrator for both files.

Verify game files

The final solution is to verify the game’s files—a common fix amongst titles. To do so, here’s one final set of steps for you to follow and try out:

Open up Steam. Click on your Games Library. Find and right-click on Ark: Survival Ascended. Choose Properties. Select Local Files. Now click on Verify Integrity of Game Cache.

You definitely want to have Ark: Survival Ascended running smooth and error-free, especially when the Aberration, The Center, and Ragnarok content is in the pipeline.

