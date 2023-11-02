How to find and tame a Ceratosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

There are many creatures to tame in Ark: Survival Ascended, but few are as unique as the Ceratosaurus.

While not in the base game, the readily available mods you can download and install can add plenty of new features to your game—including new creatures like the Ceratosaurus.

However, there’s still a lot of work to be done to have a Ceratosaurus at your disposal.

Where to find a Ceratosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

A deadly beast. Image via Garuga123

Ceratosaurus does not spawn naturally in Ark: Survival Ascended, so you need to download the Additions Ascended: Ceratosaurus mod.

Once the mod is installed and activated, Ceratosaurus can be found in the Jungles and Grasslands on The Island and can spawn either alone or in a pair.

Ceratosaurus is extremely aggressive to any creature or Survivor, so make sure to be prepared if you are looking to tame one.

How to tame a Ceratosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

Ceratosaurus has a unique taming mechanic in Ark: Survival Ascended and you cannot tame a Ceratosaurus until you are at least level 75, due to requiring a special item.

Once you hit level 75, you can learn to craft the Hemogloblin Cocktail. This requires 10x Narcotic, 10x Cerato Venom Spine, and 15x Blood Pack.

Narcotic can be crafted in a Mortar and Pestle or Chemistry Bench by combining Narcoberries and Spoiled Meat, while Cerato Venom Spine can be harvested from Ceratosaurus after they have been killed. For Blood Packs, you need to use a Blood Extraction Syringe.

Once you have a Hemoglobin Cocktail, feed it to a tamed dinosaur to attract the Ceratosaurus. When the wild creature attacks, they will slowly become “Blood Drunk,” which allows you to then passively tame them.

Once Blood Drunk, interact with the Ceratosaurus by feeding it Superior or Extraordinary Kibble, and you’ll be able to call the tame yours.