Ark: Survival Ascended: How to get Silk in Scorched Earth

Among Ark: Survival Ascended’s vast wealth of resources is the ever-useful material, Silk. There are a few ways to procure Silk, and some methods are more convenient than others.

Ark-lovers are lapping up the long-awaited Scorched Earth DLC drop. With a new biome to explore, there’s a ton of new stuff to do, from new cave locations to a fresh dino list. But above all, it’s incredibly important to get your hands on Silk. You need it to make Tents, Whips, and Desert Cloth armor—a necessity to endure the torrid heat in Scorched Earth.

How to get Silk in Ark: Survival Ascended

Silk in abundance. Screenshot by Dot Esports Get you some Silk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two main ways to get Silk in Ark: Survival Ascended: kill and harvest Lymantria or harvest white flowers.

Lymantrias

Hunting and harvesting a Lymantria involves a bit of combat, but the encounter is rewarding. In our experience, using a tamed Sabertooth on a Lymantria corpse gets you more Silk, and you can find the Sabertooth on the Scorched Earth part of Ark’s map. Like any combat encounter, you need to be methodical and careful about how you approach the creature.

Flowers

This is what you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The pacificist route to Silk requires you to seek out white flowers (as shown above) and use a handy tool to harvest them—we used a Whip.

It’s a far more peaceful and safe way of acquiring Silk, but note that you’ll get less Silk for your time than if you harvest it from a Lymantria. If you prefer this option, we found the flowers in the Oasis near water.

Look specifically for the flower in the picture above and use an appropriate tool to acquire Silk—again, it will only be a few pieces as opposed to a large haul. After you’ve got your Silk, make sure you know how to deal with Sandstorms in Ark: Survival Ascended.

