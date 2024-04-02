Category:
Ark

Ark: Survival Ascended: How to get Silk in Scorched Earth

Getting it should be Silky smooth.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 06:49 am
Lymantria enemy in ark survival ascended
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Among Ark: Survival Ascended’s vast wealth of resources is the ever-useful material, Silk. There are a few ways to procure Silk, and some methods are more convenient than others.

Recommended Videos

Ark-lovers are lapping up the long-awaited Scorched Earth DLC drop. With a new biome to explore, there’s a ton of new stuff to do, from new cave locations to a fresh dino list. But above all, it’s incredibly important to get your hands on Silk. You need it to make Tents, Whips, and Desert Cloth armor—a necessity to endure the torrid heat in Scorched Earth.

How to get Silk in Ark: Survival Ascended

There are two main ways to get Silk in Ark: Survival Ascended: kill and harvest Lymantria or harvest white flowers.

Lymantrias

Hunting and harvesting a Lymantria involves a bit of combat, but the encounter is rewarding. In our experience, using a tamed Sabertooth on a Lymantria corpse gets you more Silk, and you can find the Sabertooth on the Scorched Earth part of Ark’s map. Like any combat encounter, you need to be methodical and careful about how you approach the creature.

Flowers

white flower in ark survival ascended
This is what you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The pacificist route to Silk requires you to seek out white flowers (as shown above) and use a handy tool to harvest them—we used a Whip.

It’s a far more peaceful and safe way of acquiring Silk, but note that you’ll get less Silk for your time than if you harvest it from a Lymantria. If you prefer this option, we found the flowers in the Oasis near water.

Look specifically for the flower in the picture above and use an appropriate tool to acquire Silk—again, it will only be a few pieces as opposed to a large haul. After you’ve got your Silk, make sure you know how to deal with Sandstorms in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to deal with Sandstorms in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth
Player looking at an approaching Sandstorm in Ark: Survival Ascended
Category: Ark
Ark
How to deal with Sandstorms in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Ark: Survival Ascended: All Cave locations on Scorched Earth
artifact cave in ASA
Category: Ark
Ark
Ark: Survival Ascended: All Cave locations on Scorched Earth
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Ark: Survival Ascended: Full dino list for Scorched Earth
Players battling in Ark: Survival Ascended's Scorched Earth map and riding Rock Elementals.
Category: Ark
Ark
Ark: Survival Ascended: Full dino list for Scorched Earth
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to deal with Sandstorms in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth
Player looking at an approaching Sandstorm in Ark: Survival Ascended
Category: Ark
Ark
How to deal with Sandstorms in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Ark: Survival Ascended: All Cave locations on Scorched Earth
artifact cave in ASA
Category: Ark
Ark
Ark: Survival Ascended: All Cave locations on Scorched Earth
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Ark: Survival Ascended: Full dino list for Scorched Earth
Players battling in Ark: Survival Ascended's Scorched Earth map and riding Rock Elementals.
Category: Ark
Ark
Ark: Survival Ascended: Full dino list for Scorched Earth
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 2, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.