Ark: Survival Ascended: How to get Rare Mushrooms in Scorched Earth

Whip 'em good.
Adam Newell
Published: Apr 2, 2024 07:29 am
A dino drinks water in Ark: Survival Ascended

Rare Mushrooms are among the hardest resources to find in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth, and they’re mostly used for crafting.

You can use Rare Mushrooms to craft Re-Fertizilier and Antidotes, and having a lot on your person makes certain sections of the game much easier. You can also use Rare Mushrooms to create a Mindwipe Tonic, which resets all your stats if you wish to respec your character.

In the recent DLC, Scorched Earth, Rare Mushrooms became fractionally better to find. So, where do you need to look?

Rare Mushroom location in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth

rare flower Ark: Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth
Rare flower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to get Rare Mushrooms in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth and both methods rely on luck when harvesting select materials.

The first method to get Rare Mushrooms is to harvest Crystals. There’s a very rare chance you’ll get them when you use a Pickaxe on any Crystal. You can also use an Anklyosaurus you have tamed to harvest Crystals. It seems Anklyosaurus get slightly better drop rates for Rare Mushrooms, but only by a fraction of a percent.

The second method involves harvesting Purple Flowers with a whip, Ankylosaurus, or Morellatops, which sometimes yields Rare Mushrooms. To create a whip, you must have 25 Fiber, ten Hide, ten Silk, and five Wood, and unlock the Whip from the Technology tab.

Once again, using the Ankylosaurus should yield a higher drop rate and should increase your chances of finding Rare Mushrooms.

