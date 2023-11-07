How to get Rare Mushrooms in Ark: Survival Ascended

Rare Mushrooms are one of the most versatile items in Ark: Survival Ascended, used primarily for crafting.

Rare Mushrooms are needed to craft Re-Fertilizer and Lesser Antidotes, among other things, and you will need an abundance of them to make the best of your playthrough. They are also the favorite food for everyone’s favorite dino, Procoptodon, and are used to tame the beast.

More notably, Rare Mushrooms are the main ingredient in crafting Mindwipe Tonics, used to reset your stats and respec in-game. So, where can you find them?

Rare Mushroom location in Ark: Survival Ascended

Dem Shrooms | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Rare Mushrooms in some key areas of Ark: Survival Ascended, all of which have their own level of danger.

Chopping Mangrove Trees in the Swamp provides a decent amount of Rare Mushrooms, but the area is incredibly hostile due to many wild and aggressive creatures roaming around them. So it’s best to clear out an area before chopping down trees or at least come prepared to fight.

You can also find Rare Mushrooms in Giant Beaver Dams, but with wild Castoroides that will get aggressive if you interact with the dams, it might be best to go elsewhere.

Lastly, and more rarely, Rare Mushrooms can sometimes be harvested from Crystals. While this is the safest method to get this useful resource, the chances of finding them are quite slim.