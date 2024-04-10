Ark: Survival Ascended: How to farm Organic Polymer on Scorched Earth

Organic Polymer is a desperately difficult resource to track down in Ark: Survival Ascended and there is a way to go about it in Scorched Earth.

Taming creatures is one of the biggest things to do in Ark: Survival Ascended and why not when there’s a Phoenix, Deathworm Horn, and Fasolasuchus on the loose? If you’re not creature hunting though, then resources are the way to go, and Organic Polymer is one of the most elusive.

Scorched Earth is a large map, and Organic Polymer’s presence in it is comparable to a needle in a haystack. If you are struggling to find the material, let’s reassure you.

How to get Organic Polymer in Ark: Survival Ascended

Yeehaw. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We have found two efficient and easy ways to gather Organic Polymer in Ark: Survival Ascended: kill Mantises or tame and claim Achatinas.

Mantises

The nice and easy way to get Organic Polymer is to track down and kill Mantises. We’ve covered extensively where to find and track down a Mantis in Ark, but this map below shows the main locations to find them.

It’s a new creature in Scorched Earth, and they are quite sizable and stands out in the desert areas of the map. You can tame them, but in this case, it’s easier to kill them using any of Ark‘s lethal weapons: Bows, guns, or something deadly.

Mantises, where are you? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Achatinas

On the other hand, you can tame an Achatina in Ark: Survival Ascended, and obtain Organic Polymer from their inventory once you are successful. The best way to find Achatinas is to look underground, and we don’t know its exact locations just yet, but stick with us as we do solve this mystery.

To tame Achatinas, though, do the following:

Locate an Achatina. Knock it out by concentrating on the creature’s fleshy areas. Use a Bow or Tranquilizer Darts to do so. Once it’s knocked out, feed it Sweet Vegetable Cake to tame it.

Now, you can get Organic Polymer from the Achatina. Ultimately, it’s up to you which route you take to acquire the resource, but rest assured, both methods work.

