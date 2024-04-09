Ark: Survival Ascended: How to get Deathworm Horn in Scorched Earth

A whole heap of new content was added to Ark: Survival Ascended with Scorched Earth, including a new material: Deathworm Horns.

Recommended Videos

Deathworm Horns are extremely useful in Scorched Earth as they replace Woolly Rhino Horns in some recipes and are needed to tame a Mantis, so we’ll tell you how to get your hands on them.

How to get Deathworm Horns in Ark: Survival Ascended

Looting time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to obtain Deathworm Horns in Ark: Survival Ascended is to kill Deathworms and loot their bodies. Once killed, access the Deathworm inventory to snatch the Deathworm Horn.

Deathworms are territorial creatures and attack any nearby player. They can be spotted beneath the ground as a small, rotating sand heap. Once provoked, they chase players and emerge from the ground to initiate combat.

During combat, Deathworms focus attention on Wyverns, so you can use a tamed Wyvern to distract it while you attack it from other angles. The Megatherium is a great choice for fighting Deathworms due to its insect-killing bonuses.

As well as Deathworm Horns, killing Deathworms in Ark: Survival Ascended can provide Angler Gel, Black Pearls, Leech Blood, and Organic Polymer as special loot.

Deathworms always spawn at level one, so you can quickly learn how much damage you need to do, but you can also encounter Alpha Deathworms. When defeated, Alpha Deathworms drop 200 Deathworm Horns.

Where to find Deathworms on Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended

These spots are good for hunting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Deathworms are found across the desert biome on the edges of the Scorched Earth map, but there are a few locations where Deathworms are more common, which we have marked on the map above.

The best spot to find a Deathworm is in the northwestern portion of the map on the edge of the mountains, which seems to have the highest spawn rate for Deathworms. You may have to search for a while until you find one, however.

Due to the locations where Deathworms are found, you also need to be careful of other aggressive creatures in the vicinity, like Fasolasuchus, Pulmonoscorpius, and Mantis.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more