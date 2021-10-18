Who is the voice actor for Ash, Apex’s newest legend?

Apex Legends has a new legend. Only this time, it’s an old legend: Ash, an antagonist from Titanfall 2 who’s reforged and ready to do battle in the Apex Games. Players will be able to finally play as the character when Apex’s eleventh season, Escape, is released in just a few weeks.

The simulacrum’s voice might sound familiar to fans of the franchise. Ash is voiced by American actress Anna Campbell, who also voiced the character in Titanfall 2.

In a way, the newest voice actor in the Apex Legends cast is also one of its oldest, since she began work on the character long before Apex existed. Her return to the Apex and Titanfall universe will be a welcome one for longtime fans of both series.

Revenge is merely an opportunity for improvement. 🐀



Please join us in welcoming the voice behind Ash to the Apex Legends cast—@AnnaWillTweet! pic.twitter.com/FglLMAMBTv — Respawn (@Respawn) October 18, 2021

In addition to her previous work on Titanfall 2, you may recognize her voice from games like God of War and Lost Planet 3. She’s also appeared in several television shows, including Mad Men, NCIS, Veronica Mars, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

With acting credits reaching back for nearly two decades and her previous work as Ash under her belt, Campbell will be an experienced voice added to the Apex Legends roster.