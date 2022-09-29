When does Gun Run return in Apex Legends?

Limited-time game modes are the bread and butter for Apex Legends players who look for alternative ways of enjoying the game. While the classic game mode in Apex can offer hours of fun, there will be times when you’ll just need a break or something different.

Gun Run is Apex’s take on the gun game format, which players might be familiar with from other shooter games. Like most Apex game modes, Gun Run is also squad-based. Random teams of players will compete to score the final kill with a throwing knife.

Squads will cycle through many weapons before they get their hands on the throwing knife, however, making each match unique and exciting. Considering Gun Run is a limited-time game mode, it rotates in and out of playlists at certain times.

When will Gun Run return to Apex Legends?

The Gun Run game mode will return on Oct. 11 as a part of the Fight or Fright event. The game mode will be available for a week until Oct. 18. When Gun Run rotates out of Apex, it’ll leave its place to another one, and the cycle will continue with each gameplay patch.

While the most popular game modes often get featured at least once in most events, others may require a few adjustments before claiming their spot in the rotation. Players looking to keep up with rotating game modes can check out the official Apex Legends blogs on EA’s official website. Event blogs include detailed roadmaps for their duration, which also include game modes.