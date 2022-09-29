Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently announced the return of the Fight or Fright event. In its first appearance since 2020, this year’s iteration of Fight or Fright is bringing four weeks’ worth of spooky LTMs, plenty of hair-raising skins, and Olympus After Dark, a dim and deadly version of the battle royale map. After taking a jaunt into different territory with last year’s Monsters Within Halloween event, it appears that Respawn is getting back to basics.

If you feel like Respawn just held an event, you’re not mistaken. The Beast of Prey event, which features Loba’s heirloom, is still going on. Immediately after it ends, Fight or Fright is taking over, giving players the entire month of October to enjoy the return of Shadow Royale and Control, among other LTMs.

Here’s everything you need to know about when Fight or Fright will begin.

When does Fight or Fright begin in Apex Legends?

Fight or Fright is set to begin on Oct. 4, right as Beast of Prey is ending. Events and patches usually go live around 12pm CT, so keep an eye out for game updates on your platform of choice. Not all of the LTMs will be available at once, though. Respawn is instituting a four-week schedule with a weekly mode rotation to ensure that players aren’t overwhelmed with options.

From the time the event starts on Oct. 4 until Oct. 11, players will be able to play Shadow Royale on the all-new Olympus After Dark map. From there, Gun Run will make its first return between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, giving players a chance to try out the new Estates After Dark POI.

Fans will be excited to hear that Control is returning from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25; it will feature Labs After Dark, Barometer from Storm Point, and Lava Siphon. During the last week of the event, which runs from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, Shadow Royale will be making a final return, allowing players to get a few more matches in before Fight or Fright ends.