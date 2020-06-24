When does Apex Legends’ Lost Treasures event end?

Collect all the loot you can before the treasures are vaulted.

Apex Legends’ Lost Treasures event kicked off earlier in the week, introducing a slew of new skins and an altered version of the Armed and Dangerous game mode. Unfortunately for fans of the battle royale, however, the gold-themed festivities won’t last forever.

The Armed and Dangerous Evolved mode pits players against one another in matches featuring shot guns and sniper rifles only. Unlike the base version of the game, however, Evo Shields are now included in the mode, and players will also be able to use the newly release Mobile Respawn Beacons to revive fallen teammates.

Mobile Respawn Beacons take up one inventory spot but can be used in most spaces, similar to a Lifeline care package. The new means of respawning teammates will eventually be available in casual and competitive modes once the Lost Treasures event end.

Mirage is the latest legend to receive an Heirloom weapon with the event’s release. The Lost Treasures event introduced a small golden statue for the Holographic Trickster, and fans will be able to unlock the item for free by collecting all 24 event-exclusive cosmetics before the event ends. The statue will remain available in the Heirloom Shop, however.

Apex’s Lost Treasures event ends on July 7, giving fans exactly two weeks to collect all the loot they can before the items are vaulted.