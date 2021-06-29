When does Apex Legends’ Genesis collection event end?

You have two weeks to take advantage.

Apex Legends launched its latest collection event today. The Genesis collection event will include new cosmetics and an opportunity to play on revisited maps like earlier iterations of World’s Edge and Kings Canyon.

As is the case with all Apex Legends events, this event will only last a limited time. Players will have just a couple weeks to farm up all of the skins Genesis has to offer.

Rewind the Apex Games in the Genesis Collection Event. ⏪



Return to the original Kings Canyon and World's Edge maps or fight for glory on the Skull Town Arenas map. Return to where it all began starting June 29. pic.twitter.com/uuUFY55jsy — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 24, 2021

The Apex Legends Genesis collection event will end on July 13. That means players have just 14 days to play the Skull Town Arenas map. The event will also include 24 exclusive cosmetics.

This is the fourth collection event of the year for Apex Legends, setting a new precedent for the game. Prior to 2021, the game had just three collection events in 2020 and three in 2019. Four in a seven-month span leaves the door open for at least one, and maybe even two, more collection events before the end of the calendar year.

The increase in collection events comes with a slight decline in the number of other themed events. The last special event that wasn’t a collection event was War Games in April.

War Games was the only non-collection event that started in 2021. In 2020, the game had three themed events that weren’t labeled as “collection events.”