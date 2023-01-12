Welcome to Apex challenges: How to get Apex 101 badge in Apex Legends

Just starting out in Apex? These challenges are a great way to learn your way around the game.

Apex Legends is a complex game with a lot of moving parts, so much so that it can be a little intimidating for new players. To combat this, Apex developer Respawn Entertainment has introduced a new series of in-game tasks known as the Welcome to Apex challenges to get new players up to speed more quickly. Completing all 10 of the challenges rewards the Apex 101 badge, which you can display on your in-game banner.

At time of writing, these challenges appear to be available to all players. Veteran players won’t find many of the challenges, which involve tasks like restoring 200 health and armor-swapping, very difficult, but new players and badge collectors alike might find something to enjoy in them. Once you’ve finished these tasks, you can consider yourself “graduated” from the University of Apex.

Here’s how to get the Apex 101 badge in Apex Legends.

Apex 101 challenge details

To receive the badge, you’ll need to complete all 10 of the Welcome to Apex challenges. The challenges are as follows:

Restore 200 health

Slide three times

Deal damage with an ordinance

Swap your armor for one of a higher tier

Survive to the top five squads in battle royale

Break down three doors with melee attacks

Use a Phoenix Kit

Take an item from a care package

Get a kill from over 100 meters away

Win a game as the champion squad

Completing these challenges will automatically reward the Apex 101 badge at the end of the match in which you complete the final challenge. You can see the progress you’ve made in each challenge by selecting the Seasonal tab at the top of the main menu, then Challenges, then Welcome to Apex.