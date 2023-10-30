This Apex Legends fan might be the most dedicated portable player we’ve ever seen

This Apex Legends player has over 1,900 hours on the Nintendo Switch version of the game, showing just how dedicated they are to playing on a handheld console.

On Oct. 30, a Redditor posted a screenshot of their play activity under their Nintendo profile, showing an enormous amount of time spent on the game. The Switch version of the game is widely considered the worst platform to play Apex on.

Reactions to the post were positive with most comments surprised how the player managed to play the game in sub-60 fps. According to the player, the main reason they posted this is because cross-progression is coming out and they’ll soon be able to play the game on another platform. They’ll have the option to carry over their progress from the Switch version.

To give context to why the Switch version is considered the worst, the biggest offender is the console’s power. The Switch can only output 30 fps while playing Apex, and sometimes it even dips lower than that. The graphics aren’t as sharp as other consoles and because of this, it can look a little clunky and even stiff at times.

Apex is supposed to be a fluid game, especially since movement has become a major part of it. Playing it on the Switch is just asking for trouble, especially when things get chaotic.

The arrival of season 19 (Oct. 31) is the best time for players feeling trapped on a console to branch out and experiment on another platform. I, for one, won’t be touching the Switch version anytime soon.

About the author