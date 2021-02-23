The rarest Bangalore skins in Apex Legends

Blue Chipped – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Counter-culture – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Crimson Queen – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Dino Dynamo – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Dressed to Impress – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Fire with fire – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Hidden Tracks – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Killing Machine – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment La Catrina – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Nerves of Steel – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Outland Warrior – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Radical Action – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Royal Reign – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Sky Marshal – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Stay Frosty – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Valor – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Victory Lap – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Full Metal Jacket – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Killer B – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Cherry Bomb – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Mint Condition – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

While core gameplay defines games, it often won’t be enough to keep players interested in the same title for long periods of time. Events, collectibles, quests, and cosmetics all play vital roles in keeping a game as enjoyable as possible. Despite having a slow start in the cosmetics department, Apex Legends quickly picked up the pace.

During the early days of Apex, most skins were essentially recolors, and it took one or two seasons before Respawn Entertainment started experimenting with bolder concepts. Seasonal and event-related skins can alter the personality of everyone's favorite legends.

The rarest skins usually get released during events, or they tend to have pre-requirements that players need to unlock first. While the latter will be available through the in-game shop, you'll need to wait for those seasonal events again since Apex re-releases old thematics around the same time of the year. The only skins that you won't be able to collect will be the ones that were a part of a battle pass since you'd need to be actively playing during their respective seasons.

While each legend has their own wardrobe of skins, newer characters tend to have less skins than the game's original cast. Considering her military background, Bangalore has some great skins that let her return to her roots or do the total opposite.

If you have one of the following skins for Bangalore, it might be a decent idea to equip one of them for your next match. You'll instantly be able to show off how long you've been playing Apex and how experienced you are when it comes to playing Bangalore.

Here are the rarest Bangalore skins in Apex Legends.

Limited-time/seasonal skins

Respawn added the following skins to Apex during seasonal and other events. These skins are usually obtainable through in-game challenges tied to the event, Apex packs, battle passes, or as rewards for completing requirements outside of Apex.

While you'll be able to obtain some of these skins the next time the event they were released in comes along, you should also keep a close eye on new future events. While everyone will be using the skins from the event as it's live, they'll be next in line to become Apex's rarest skins with time.

Blue Chipped

Blue Chipped - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Blue Chipped was added to Apex during the Aftermarket event in 2020. The skin features Bangalore's classic military outfit in neon blue tones. If she wasn't that committed to becoming an Apex champion, she could easily become a drift racer with this skin.

Counter-Culture

Counter-culture - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Respawn introduced Counter-culture as a part of the Voidwalker event in 2019. This skin features Bangalore in a more rebellious stage in her life. She looks to be a diehard punk fan, and she won't have a hard time convincing anyone that punk's not dead with her gaze.

Crimson Queen

Crimson Queen - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Released during Apex's Anniversary Collection event, Crimson Queen makes Bangalore look like she taught herself how to survive on a stranded island-like Lian Yu from the Arrow comics. You can tell she's seen stuff, which she'll definitely use as fuel on her way to becoming an Apex champion.

Dino Dynamo

Dino Dynamo - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Dino Dynamo was part of a giveaway exclusive for Twitch Prime subscribers. The giveaway took place in 2019, meaning it's almost impossible to obtain this skin unless Respawn decides to add it back to the game during an event.

The skin features Bangalore in brighter colors, and you can spot cute dinosaur drawings on her outfit. The skin feels like Bangalore's outfit was a gift from a young fan in love with dinosaurs. Overall the skin's unique color scheme gives the legend a fresh new look.

Dressed to Impress

Dressed to Impress - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Dressed to Impress is potentially the most dapper Bangalore skin in the game. It was released during a Fight Night event. The skin features the legend in a formal set of clothes with a blue-heavy tone. If there was a job to apply for in the Apex world, Bangalore would probably nail the interview with this skin.

Fire with Fire

Fire with fire - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Anniversary events don't go easy when it comes to quality skins. Fire with Fire is the second Anniversary Bangalore skin, featuring the champion in dark red tones. The reds make it look like Bangalore may have just walked inside flames, and there are embers around her body, meaning she'll be on fire during a match.

Hidden Tracks

Hidden Tracks - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Hidden Tracks was part of a promotional giveaway for PlayStation Plus users. All active subscribers of the membership in November 2019 were able to claim the Hidden Tracks skin as a reward.

The skin features Bangalore as an arctic hunter, and the claw marks on her outfit show that she isn't afraid of fights.

Killing Machine

Killing Machine - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Killing Machine features Bangalore in a style that fits the name perfectly. Her face is covered in red, potentially with the blood of her enemies. This legendary skin was released during the Override event in 2020.

La Catrina

La Catrina - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

If you've browsed through Bangalore's available skins, you'll notice that she mostly prefers keeping things simple. There aren't many skins that change Bangalore, and La Catrina's core characteristics is one of the first exceptions to that. The skin was a part of Apex's Halloween event, Fight or Fright.

Bangalore rocks a full-on skeleton body paint alongside traditional clothes in La Catrina, making her look like an angel of death.

Nerves of Steel

Nerves of Steel - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

No matter how talented you are at Apex, nerves will always play a vital role when it comes to getting out alive from intense gunfights. You can either continue to play to work on your nerves through gaining experience or get yourself Bangalore skin that's made of steel.

The skin doesn't grant you any in-game advantages, of course, but Bangalore's outfit looks like it was made out of pure steel. Nerves of Steel was added to the game during the Iron Crown Collection event.

Outland Warrior

Outland Warrior - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Introduced to the game during the Legendary Hunt event, Outland Warrior features Bangalore in ancient warrior clothing. The white outfit and the shoulder details resemble Amazonian warriors from the DC Universe. Outland Warrior Bangalore could easily become Wonder Woman's sidekick if she wasn't too busy trying to become an Apex champion.

Radical Action

Radical Action - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

If you were wondering how Bangalore would look like if she were to own a motorcycle, the Radical Action skin could be the answer to your questions. The skin features Bangalore in a military uniform and a cool set of glasses.

Radical Action was a part of the eighth season's battle pass, meaning it won't be available when the season ends.

Royal Reign

Royal Reign - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Skins that experiment with different colors easily separate themselves from the rest. Before Royal Reign, Bangalore had an open slot for the color purple, and this color tone may make you wonder why Respawn waited this long to experiment with the color for Bangalore.

Royal Reign completes the sweet purple theme with golden finishes. Respawn added the skin to Apex during the Lost Treasures event in 2020. Considering the event's size, Respawn may bring it back in the future.

Sky Marshal

Sky Marshal - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The Air Force is a core part of all militaries, but it's hard to deny that they have a totally different vibe compared to other regiments. Air Force personnel usually have the cooler uniforms, and the same applies to the Sky Marshal skin for Bangalore.

Sky Marshal was the tier-50 reward for the fifth season's battle pass. It features the legend in a Marshal uniform, and the greyish-purple tone of the skin makes her look like she may perform back-to-back barrel rolls once it's combined with the white hair.

Stay Frosty

Stay Frosty - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The best part about holiday skins is that they focus on not taking a legend's theme too seriously. They mostly aim to spread the joy of the season inside Apex, and Bangalore's Stay Frosty is the perfect example of that. You'll need to look past the scary snowman head on her chest, however.

The skin was added to the Apex during the 2019 Holo-Day Bash, Apex's annual Christmas event. This skin becomes available for purchase during the same time it was released alongside other Christmas-themed skins.

Valor

Valor - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Though Apex had the same fun and hectic gameplay when it was first launched, it took a while for Respawn to focus on more colorful costumes. Valor is an example of Respawn's early skins. Despite its slightly muted colors, Valor is still one of the rarest cosmetics for Bangalore.

It was the first reward or the second season's battle pass. Almost all the players who were active during the second season should have this skin, and it's no longer possible to get one.

Victory Lap

Victory Lap - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Another battle pass skin that became one of the rarest Bangalore cosmetics is Victory Lap. Though it was pretty much everywhere during season six, it has become rarer over time due to new players and long-timers starting not to use it.

Victory Lap was featured in the fifth season's battle pass as the first unlockable reward. The skin features Bangalore in what looks to be a racer's outfit, but it's hard to tell what type of racer she'd be.

Locked skins

Locked skins are available for purchase all the time. The barrier of entry is relatively high, however, and there's a little bit of a grind involved to unlock these skins. Not only will you need another Legendary skin to unlock them, but you'll also need to collect Legend Tokens. These Tokens are handed to players when they level up, meaning you'll have a limited supply of them.

Full Metal Jacket

Full Metal Jacket - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Full Metal Jacket features Bangalore in epic metal suit. The skin makes it look like she was a robot programmed to become an Apex champion, and you'll need to unlock The Spacewalker skin beforehand.

Alongside unlocking The Spacewalker, you'll also need 10,500 Legend Tokens to unlock Full Metal Jacket.

Killer B

Killer B - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

If Apex was a beehive, Bangalore would have been a killer bee. The Killer B skin features Bangalore in a futuristic suit that looks like it was inspired from bees.

You'll need to own the Apex Overdrive skin and 10,500 Legend Tokens to unlock Killer B.

Cherry Bomb

Cherry Bomb - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Most of the legends in Apex mean business and only a few enjoy making fun of themselves and the others. Cherry Bomb is an excellent break from all the serious Bangalore skins, and it features the legend in bright colors that you could see on gum packages.

Unlocking this skin will require you to have The Enforcer skin in your inventory alongside a spare 10,500 Legend Tokens.

Mint Condition

Mint Condition - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Purchasing The Enforcer will also grant you the option of unlocking Mint Condition. Though it doesn't look as goofy as Cherry Bomb, Mint Condition is still a decent alternative for the fans of the color green.

One great advantage that Mint Condition has over Cherry Bomb is that it costs significantly less to unlock it. Instead of 10,500 Legend Tokens, you'll only need 6,500, making the skin more accessible compared to other options.