The cheapest ways to unlock heirlooms in Apex Legends

In Apex Legends, Heirlooms are Mythic rarity melee weapons, and these are quite rare. There are several ways to get an Heirloom, and most of them include paying real money. Heirlooms are introduced with different Collection Events in Apex Legends, and there are a total of 15 Heirlooms in Apex Legends. Each of them are designed specifically for different characters.

Players looking to get one these Heirlooms can do a few things to acquire them easily. Heirlooms are undoubtedly the most sought-after cosmetic items in Apex, and having one of these makes it easier to boast in front of friends, as well as intimidate enemies. While you can always use money to buy Apex Coins and purchase Packs during Collection Events, there are a few tricks to get these Heirlooms for cheap. Keep these tricks in mind if you plan to get an upcoming Heirloom whenever they release in Apex.

Here are some methods to get Heirlooms for cheap in Apex.

How to get Heirlooms for cheap in Apex Legends

Screengrab via Apex Legends

There are 15 Heirlooms in the game, featuring legends like Bloodhound, Bangalore, Wraith, Lifeline, Pathfinder, Octane, Mirage, Caustic, Gibraltar, Revenant, Rampart, Wattson, Crypto, Valkyrie, and Loba. The ones that are already released can be acquired with Heirloom Shards. You need 150 Heirloom Shards to unlock any one of the 15 Heirlooms. Heirloom Shards can be acquired by opening Apex Packs, and these have a very low drop rate, so you’ll need luck on your side. Players have a guarantee of getting Heirloom Shards from opening 500 Apex Packs, and this method is a prolonged process.

Collection Event Bundles

Collection Events introduce new Heirlooms to the game, and players can plan ahead before these events take place in the game. Each Collection Event has different Event Packs featuring unique cosmetics for various Legends. Purchasing 24 Collection Event Packs guarantees an Heirloom, and this costs around $180 or more, depending on regional prices. One thing which players can do is to purchase Collection Event Bundles instead of one Pack at a time. These bundles unlock some of the cosmetics in the Collection Event, making it easier for players to grab the Heirloom. This way, you can unlock the Heirloom by purchasing Bundles and fewer Event Packs.

Crafting Metals

Crafting Metals can be used to purchase specific cosmetics from Collection Events in Apex Legends. You can use Crafting Metals to unlock various Epic and Legendary items. This means you’ll need to spend fewer Apex Coins to unlock all 24 Event Packs during Collection Events. We recommend players to save up on Crafting Metals as this allows you to unlock the Heirloom at a much cheaper price.

EA Play Subscription

One of the best methods to get Apex Packs for cheap is to purchase the EA Play Subscription. The Subscription costs $4.99 a month, and this allows players to get Apex Packs at a 10 percent discount. You can always cancel the Subscription later on, but we recommend purchasing the EA Play Subscription before a Collection Event.