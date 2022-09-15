When does Apex Legends’ Beast of Prey collection event end?

Make the most out of it by knowing how long you have.

Events are Respawn Entertainment’s way to shake up the gameplay in Apex Legends. They only stay available for a short window, but these events bring new cosmetics, balancing updates, and limited-time modes that kick the action up a notch.

Events happen roughly every six weeks, which places them around the halfway point of a season. The Beast of Prey collection event follows that schedule, kicking off on Sept. 20—just six weeks after Vantage landed on the Apex Games on Aug. 9.

The Beast of Prey event is bringing its own collection and finally adding Loba’s Heirloom set to Apex, as well as free prizes for all players that dive into the event. The star of the show, however, is the Gun Run limited-time mode, which takes after the famous Gun Game model from other shooters.

Related: Here are all of the Heirlooms in Apex Legends

When does Apex Legends’ Beast of Prey event end?

The Beast of Prey event ends on Oct. 4, which gives players two full weeks to take part in the festivities. Throughout the event’s duration, players can also obtain a series of limited-time offerings in the in-game shop and purchase the items from the Beast of Prey collection, which will likely return in some form in the future. Buying all 24 cosmetics will also award Loba’s Heirloom set, which contains the Garra de Alanza Heirloom melee weapon skin. Loba’s Heirloom will stay available for Heirloom Shards after the event ends, too, so players who missed it the first time around (and are lucky enough to find some Heirloom Shards) can still buy it after Beast of Prey ends.

In addition to Loba’s Heirloom, Beast of Prey is also bringing the Gun Run limited-time mode, a four-squad game mode where teams battle with different weapons. Each kill advances players through a bracket of weapons, similarly to the Gun Game model, and the first squad to kill an enemy with the new Throwing Knife will win the match.