Seer’s character trailer shows off all his abilities in Apex

Seer will join Apex Legends when the game’s tenth season drops next week, but Respawn Entertainment broke down the legend’s kit today with his character trailer. Though Respawn has already revealed most information about Seer’s kit, the latest video shows all of his abilities in action.

Seer’s passive ability is called Heart Seeker and it lets you “hear and visualize the heartbeats of enemies within 75m when aiming down sights,” according to the description in the video. The ability contains both audio and visual cues. Players can hear the heartbeats, but the sights will also display arrows that point in the enemies’ direction.

Meet Seer, a visionary artist and a Legend who fights for outcasts everywhere. 🦋 pic.twitter.com/1skwbeAw4t — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 29, 2021

His tactical, Focus of Attention, will “summon micro-drones to emit a delayed blast that goes through walls, interrupting and revealing enemies.” Opponents within the area of effect will display an indicator that marks their location and their health bar will appear above their heads (if you lie about enemies being “one shot,” your team will know). The gameplay trailer seemed to show Seer interrupting a flying Valkyrie, but the full extent of the interrupt is still unclear.

Seer’s ultimate, Exhibit, creates “a sphere of micro-drones that reveal the location of enemies moving quickly or firing their weapons within.” If an enemy team is caught inside its area of effect, it forces them to decide between moving slowly and keeping a low profile or having their location revealed to the enemy team.

Seer’s kit makes him a tracker who brings plenty of utility to his team. His interrupts can be a nuisance to enemies and revealing health bars can bring extra opportunities for teamwork by knowing who to focus down. His ultimate, too, can track down enemies within a fairly large area, based on the trailer.

Players can try their hand at Seer, as well as the Rampage LMG and destroyed World’s Edge, when Apex‘s season 10, Emergence, drops on Aug. 3.