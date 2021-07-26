World’s Edge season 10 map update to change Sorting Factory, Train Yard, and Refinery, bring back blue skybox

Hammond Robotics has pushed World’s Edge to its limits, and the map is going to sport a new look when Apex Legends’ season 10 drops on Aug. 3. The map update will bring deep changes to Sorting Factory, Train Yard, and Refinery, according to an official post from today. Developers will also open up a few minor rotation options and bring back the blue skybox, a long-standing demand from fans.

The upcoming map update aims to “retain the design philosophy of World’s Edge as much as possible while improving things with fun, fresh new gameplay spaces and experiences.” The tweaks will be the first batch of major changes to World’s Edge since season six, which demolished the train that roamed the map and added three new areas.

Refinery turns into Climatizer

Refinery, a Sorting Factory-like POI north of World’s Edge, will turn into Climatizer when the map update lands. Climatizer contains the equipment Hammond needs to cool off World’s Edge, and it’s much larger than Refinery. The buildings create opportunities for close-range firefight when indoors, but players can engage at longer range outdoors and even trade shots across the lava fissure that crosses the POI. The moving gondolas also add extra flavor to the new area.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The driver behind the change is to attract more players to the northern part of the map since the spots north of Epicenter don’t usually entice players.

In addition to the new POI, a new lava fissure will extend between Climatizer and Fragment East, bordering most of Epicenter. There will be a series of paths that let players move across the fissure with minimal danger, and on a worst-case scenario, the lava below is traversable.

Sorting Factory becomes Lava Siphon

Sorting Factory, near the center of the map, is a piece of World’s Edge history—it even hosted a teaser for the would-be legend Forge in season four—, but the area will see drastic changes with the new map update. The POI will turn into Lava Siphon, a massive Hammond Robotics facility with a gargantuan lava fissure in the middle. The purpose of the structure is pumping out the lava, hence its name.

Like Climatizer, Lava Siphon will also feature gondolas, but they will cover more of the POI and will cross through the facilities in the middle of the area, which opens up new opportunities for firefights.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Train Yard gets hit by a Landslide

A teaser hinted at changes to Train Yard, and, to the joy of many players, the season 10 map update will wipe the POI from World’s Edge. The verticality from the zipline in Train Yard is gone, and there are few remnants of the area after a landslide wiped it away. This makes combat more clear and less protracted, according to Respawn.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

New rotations

Like in season six, Respawn experimented with opening up more rotation options for the Emergence map update. The changes are relatively minor, but they can help spice up certain areas. The map update will add an extra route “at the dead end of Overlook,” according to Respawn, and create a long tunnel that connects Overlook on the East and Geyser on the southeast. It “branches off from the existing central point of the cave tunnel rotation” and spreads towards the north, according to Respawn.

Gondolas

World’s Edge used to have the Train, and Respawn is bringing a taste of it back with Gondolas. The tram-like carts will appear in Climatizer and Lava Siphon and will provide a “confined safe passageway” across the lava—as safe as you can be in the Apex Games, anyway.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Blue skybox

Lastly, World’s Edge is going to look blue again in Emergence, since developers decided to bring back the blue skybox from season three. Fans have asked for this since the season four map update took out the bright blue skies and brought the gloomy orange skybox that was a perfect omen for Revenant’s arrival.