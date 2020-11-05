Rarest Gibraltar skins in Apex Legends

The legend has gotten more rare skins in 2019 and 2020.

Since its launch in 2018, Apex Legends has released countless skins following all sorts of themes. Some were time-limited with seasonal events, while others were obtainable through the battle passes.

Every legend was released with 15 basic skins, 15 rare, five epic, and four legendary skins, all of which can be purchased at all times in the game menu. But there are also legendary skins that can only be purchased or unlocked for a limited time and others that only appear in the store on highly rare occasions. Those are the rarest skins in the game.

Gibraltar also has some very rare skins even if he’s one of the few legends who don’t possess a legendary chroma skin, which are among the rarest and the most popular.

Here is the list of Gibraltar’s rarest skins in Apex Legends.

All event-exclusive skins

Shield of the North

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This skin belongs to the rarest ones in Apex because it was exclusive to the event The Old Ways in April 2020. Moreover, it wasn’t able to be purchased, but the players had to complete challenges to earn the skin. It could be earned with 2,000 challenge points.

Monster Mashed

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This skin is one of the most original skins dedicated to Gibraltar. It’s very recent, since it was available during the Halloween event which ended in November. It could be purchased for 1,800 Apex coins, 2,400 crafting metals, or obtained in a random Apex Pack for the luckiest players.

Born in Blood

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This skin is the recolor of Monster Mashed for those who prefer to see a bloody Gibraltar rather than him in a zombie style. It was also available in the 2020 Halloween event.

Call to Arms

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This skin puts Gibraltar in a Samoan outfit, with traditional tattoos and white warpaints. It’s an event-exclusive skin that could only be purchased during the Iron Crown event for 1,800 Apex coins.

Brudda Bear

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Miss the Christmas vibe? Gibraltar had his rare skin with the Christmas event in 2019. It was only purchasable for a few weeks until Jan. 7 of 2020.

Gibraltron

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This skin was an event-exclusive only available in March of 2020 during System Override. It offers a completely unique appearance of the defensive legend.

Imperial Defender

Imperial Defender Gibraltar

Also an event-exclusive skin, Imperial Defender Gibraltar was available to purchase in the Lost Treasures Collection event in June 2020.

Blazin Hot

Blazin Hot turns Gibraltar into a rock-loving fan who’s ready to hit the road—or catch fire. It was available in the Aftermarket event, which ran through October 2020.

Hardline

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This is among the rarest skins that were released in 2019. It could be unlocked during the Voidwalker event, which took place in September 2019.

Every other rarest skin

Founder

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Although it might not look very pricey because it’s not a legendary skin, Founder is becoming rarer and rarer because it’s only available for players who were there since the early beginnings of the game. It can only be unlocked by purchasing the Founder’s Pack, which can’t be purchased anymore.

Greatness Awaits

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This skin is exclusive to the players who subscribed to the PSPlus service, which is no longer available to purchase. It’s only rare instead of legendary, but is still unlocked by very few players.

Code Red and Soft Power

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Both chromas are not the most expensive in the game, but they only appear a few times in the shop and require their legendary variant skin, which makes them quite rare nonetheless.

Shell-Shocked and Redwood Raider

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Both skins can be unlocked in the same way as Code Red and Soft Power; they require their original legendary skin and must be purchased for 6,500 Legend Tokens when they appear in the store, which happens in rare occasions.

Tribal Instinct

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Tribal Instinct is a rare skin that could be earned by Twitch Prime subscribers through June and July 2020. Although it’s a rare skin, it’s not very popular because it’s not Legendary.