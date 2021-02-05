Olympus will join Kings Canyon in Apex Legends’ map rotation on Feb. 9

Kings Canyon’s stranglehold on Apex Legends’ map rotation will now last just one week instead of two, Respawn Entertainment announced today.

For season eight, the new obliterated version of Kings Canyon has been the only map in rotation since the new content became available on Feb. 2. It was set to last for two weeks, but Respawn has apparently changed its mind.

🔧Update incoming 🔧



Kings Canyon will now be the only map in rotation through Feb 9 instead of the previously stated 2-week window. Peep some additional fixes and or view the full Season 8 patch below.



The maps rotation every so often in Trios and Duos will return on Feb. 9 now, instead of Feb. 16 like originally scheduled. This will freshen things up for players everywhere who may already be getting bored with just one map to play.

Earlier in the week, Respawn announced that World's Edge won't return in ranked mode until after the season ends. Right now, Kings Canyon is playable in the first split and Olympus will be in the second split.

The full list of initial season eight hot fixes can be found below: