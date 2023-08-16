MoistCr1TiKaL to host his largest Apex watch party yet—complete with a stage show

Moist Esports has been a name synonymous with Apex Legends since it entered the competitive scene in 2022. The org’s roster has shown up at every single international LAN, reaching the grand finals each time and putting up some of the most entertaining performances—for fans at home and at its founder’s online watch parties.

With the Championship happening in less than a month, MoistCr1TiKaL announced his watch party plans for this year today: He’s renting out the Straz Centre in Tampa, Florida, for the weekend in support of the ALGS and the Moist Esports Apex team.

💦 HUGE MOIST NEWS 💦



– Apex Worlds IN PERSON Watch Pary

– Stage show: goofs, gaffs, giveaways & hype

– Join the whole gang & hundreds other Moisters



Secure your tickets now:

👉 https://t.co/mA9SY9EB6O



Sept 8-10, Straz Centre Tampa 🖤💧 pic.twitter.com/aPhcyPY4tu — Moist Esports (@MoistEsports) August 16, 2023

Tickets for the event are already on sale on the Straz Center website, and fans can buy a three-day pass for $100. Included in the package is a live stage show performance, with the promotion video including Cr1TiKaL performing stand-up comedy as part of the program.

At previous LAN events, Cr1TiKaL has streamed his perspective on Twitch alongside his friends, but the ALGS Championship marks the first live event in the organization’s history. The watch party will run for three days of the five-day tournament, from Sept. 8 to 10, covering the bracket stage and the grand finals.

Related: ALGS Championship gets new U.K. location in September showdown

Moist first entered the competitive Apex scene on Sept. 6, 2022, signing APAC-S’ Team Burger, who caught the hearts of international fans with a ninth-place finish in the Split Two Playoffs and came in 17th at the Championship. The original roster consisted of Matthew “Emtee” Trengove, Ben “Wxltzy” Walton, and Joshua “Jaro” Green.

The people have spoken and we have decided to heed your call. 💧 pic.twitter.com/NOvxeayQeg — Moist Esports (@MoistEsports) September 6, 2022

Moist brought in Dylan “Prycyy” Price for Jaro heading into the 2023 season, leading the region as one of its top teams and consistently making the grand finals in both playoffs, finishing in sixth place in Split One and seventh in Split Two. But following the Split Two Playoffs, Prycyy stepped down from the main roster, leaving Moist to find a new third for its 2023 Championship run.

Heading into the Championship, Moist has picked up Cameron “Fusyy” Clark from fellow APAC-S team ONIC Esports as its new third member, now once again at full strength for the LAN event. With their unbroken streak of grand finals appearances, Moist are once again seen as one of the favorites to win the entire tournament and bring LAN glory to APAC-S for the second time in the region’s history since Reignite’s victory in the 2022 Championship.

Stepping in. Stepping up.



Moist fam please welcome the beloved @FussyFF to the Apex squad 💦 pic.twitter.com/iHvPyyh0wt — Moist Esports (@MoistEsports) July 31, 2023

The 2023 ALGS Championship takes place at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, U.K., starting on Sept. 6 with the group stage. The Moist Esports watch party officially opens up at 8am CT on Friday, Sept. 8, and will cover the bracket stage onwards. Depending on their performance, Moist could compete in the first set of the day in losers bracket round one, fighting for their tournament lives, or in the winners bracket with a chance to advance directly to the grand finals.

About the author